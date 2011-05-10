Menu Close
News

Poulter wants 10,000 Twitter followers for his caddie in one day

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue May. 10, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -– When Twitter and Facebook started becoming a part of people's day-to-day lives about two years ago, big companies starting trying to figure out how to reach customers and expands their brands in this new area. Many created new jobs with titles like "social media coordinator" to build their follower bases.
They should have hired Ian Poulter.
Poulter has nearly 1.2 million followers on Twitter, but ironically, Terry Mundy, his caddie, didn't know a Tweet from a Twit -- until about 10:30 Tuesday morning. That's when Poulter signed him up on Twitter (@Terrymundy) and urged him to start Tweeting some of his funny comments and banter. Poulter and Caddie at Players 2 At 10:37 Poulter tweeted that his followers should start following Mundy, and Mundy's follower account immediately took off. He had more than 500 before actually writing his first tweet (Poulter is helping Mundy write it on his iPhone in the photo above) and over 1,700 by the time he sent his second.
At noon Eastern time, Munday had 2,075 followers. MundyTwitter Poulter said his goal for Tuesday was to get his caddie more than 10,000 followers, and after every few shots he eagerly checked the count.
I wonder what his rate as a consultant will be?

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
