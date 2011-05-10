Poulter wants 10,000 Twitter followers for his caddie in one day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -– When Twitter and Facebook started becoming a part of people's day-to-day lives about two years ago, big companies starting trying to figure out how to reach customers and expands their brands in this new area. Many created new jobs with titles like "social media coordinator" to build their follower bases.

They should have hired Ian Poulter.

Poulter has nearly 1.2 million followers on Twitter, but ironically, Terry Mundy, his caddie, didn't know a Tweet from a Twit -- until about 10:30 Tuesday morning. That's when Poulter signed him up on Twitter (@Terrymundy) and urged him to start Tweeting some of his funny comments and banter. At 10:37 Poulter tweeted that his followers should start following Mundy, and Mundy's follower account immediately took off. He had more than 500 before actually writing his first tweet (Poulter is helping Mundy write it on his iPhone in the photo above) and over 1,700 by the time he sent his second.

At noon Eastern time, Munday had 2,075 followers. Poulter said his goal for Tuesday was to get his caddie more than 10,000 followers, and after every few shots he eagerly checked the count.

I wonder what his rate as a consultant will be? Related: Follow David Dusek on Twitter | Facebook