Tweets of the Week: Poulter's advice for Rory, Faxon steals a Segway, and high gas prices
Friendly adviceRory McIlroy tweeted that he was disappointed with his opening round at Quail Hollow Thursday, prompting his good friend Ian Poulter to give him some advice. Not-So Grand TheftWhile playing a practice round at Quail Hollow this week, Justin Rose caught Brad Faxon commiting a crime. No arrests were made. Gas GuzzlingYou know the price of gas is getting high when the wives of Tour stars (like Luke Donald's wife Diane) are surprised by how much it costs to fill up. Tough TrackDefending U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell was the star of Media Day this week at Congressional. After seeing the course and a sheet that showed how long it will play, he made it clear to his followers that birdies are going to be an endangered species in June. Praise from the Pros McDowell also wrote that he enjoyed reading Alan Bastable's recent article in Golf Magazine. (You can read it here.) Luke Donald also liked Alan Shipnuck's profile in Sports Illustrated Golf Plus, which you can read here.