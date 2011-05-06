Truth & Rumors: Bubba says Tiger 'going the wrong way'

Bubba Watson rarely holds back. He rips driver off the deck, posts goofy home videos on the Web, and regularly speaks in the third person. So it’s not surprising that he gave it to us straight when discussing Tiger Woods’s woes this week. Bob Harig of ESPN has the details:

"I'll just go ahead and say it. I think Tiger is going the wrong way,'' said Watson, who won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday, his third PGA Tour title in 10 months. "I just think he's so mental right now with his swing.

"Just go out there and play golf. He used to hit shots, he used to bomb it, used to do all that stuff. In 2000 and '97, I think he did pretty good. He won the Masters by 48 shots or whatever he won it by. I think sometimes he gets carried away on that. And a lot of guys do.''

Bubba, being Bubba, went on to explain the importance of Bubba being his own man:

"I want to be the boss,'' Watson said. "My dad taught me to be a leader or a follower, and he said follower ain't fun. So I want to be the leader of Bubba Watson. What I say goes ... I'm hitting shots I want to hit. I'm doing the things that I want to do. I play it my way.''

Fo' sho'. Condi Rice looks rattled in pro-am Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has sat through tense Cabinet meetings and high-stakes negotiating sessions with world leaders. But even those experiences, it seems, didn’t prepare her for the pressures of playing in a pro-am. Rice, a 21 handicap, teed it up with Tom Watson in the Regions Tradition NCR Pro-Am at Shoal Creek in Birmingham, Ala., this week, and her nerves got to her, according to The Birmingham News.

Rice clearly looked nervous early, not even bothering with a practice swing on her first tee shot at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. The drive landed beyond the ropes.

On the next hole, Rice's playing partners encouraged her to tee off closer.

"It's just logic," Watson amicably told Rice.

Rice finally relented on the third hole, accepting Watson's suggestion to drive from the closer tees. The shot went down the middle.

"It's about time," Watson joked.

"Thanks, Tom," Rice responded. Rice told me last year that she’s had “the experience so many times of playing a great hole on which I look like Lorena Ochoa hitting every shot and then I get to the next hole and suddenly Bozo the Clown shows up.”

Alas, Bozo got the best of her this week. Augusta to offer golf cart tours to public! Sorry, the city, not the club. A law signed by the governor this week will allow golf carts on the city's streets, which could mean a new way for tourists to see the sights, if not the sight.

"We have been trying to figure out how to really give a visitor a golf car experience for some time now," said Jennifer Bowen with the Augusta Visitors Bureau.

Bowen is pushing for golf cart tours.

"People have a certain expectation about what are they going to do in Augusta," said Bowen. "We're looking for ways to be able to provide that to them. Down the road we'll be able to do something with golf cars on our downtown streets." The Tour back in Detroit? We'll know soon The PGA Tour and Cadillac should announce by month's end whether the tour will return to the Motor City next year, or in 2013, an anonymous source dished to The Detroit Free Press.

If such a tournament comes together -- or if Detroit lands one in 2013 -- Detroit Golf Club probably would be the destination, although the club has not received any official commitment, the person said, declining to be identified while negotiations are ongoing.

Last month, DGC president Peter Walocko reportedly sent a letter to members stating that a viable date was the most important issue that needed to be resolved for the club to host a tournament in 2012.

That date likely would hinge on the fate of the Heritage. The longtime tour stop in Hilton Head, S.C., has been seeking a sponsor since September 2009, when Verizon announced plans to pull out after the 2010 tournament. The Heritage was held April 21-24 this year with reserve funds. The PGA Tour has not announced a deadline for the Heritage to find a sponsor. The demise of the Heritage would clear space for a tournament in Detroit, although it likely would be held in the summer and would require the tour to move another tournament date.

Let’s hope so. A Tour event in Detroit in April? That’d be like having a Ryder Cup in Wales in October.