Tiger Woods to return from injury at Players Championship next week

Tiger Woods announced Friday that he will play in the Players Championship at the TPC Stadium Course at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., next week.

Woods was unable to compete in this week’s Wells Fargo Championship after hurting his left knee and Achilles' tendon in the third round of the Masters last month.

Woods has not played competitive golf since the Masters, although he did travel to China and South Korea, where he conducted golf clinics and played ping-pong. He wore a protective boot at his Tiger Jam fund-raising event in Las Vegas last week. According to a statement on his web site, Woods treated his injury with rest, cold-water therapy, and soft tissue treatment

In an interview with Comcast Sportsnet in Washington D.C. earlier this week, Woods said that his leg was “healing up nicely” and his lack of playing was a precautionary measure.

“I’ll be back pretty soon, actually,” Woods said in the interview.

Woods won the Players Championship in 2001, but in recent years, he hasn’t had as much success there. Last year, he withdrew with a neck injury six holes into his final round. In 2009, he finished eighth. Woods missed the tournament after knee surgery in 2008 and finished T37 in 2007.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)