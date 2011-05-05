Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Tiger on U.S. Open: 'I'll be ready'

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Thu May. 5, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
We have to wait one more day to see if Tiger Woods will enter next week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. But in a brief interview with Comcast Sportsnet in Washington D.C., Woods appears confident that his latest injury is a small bump in the road (he even describes his use of a walking boot as "precautionary"), and that he'll be at full strength in time for the year's second major, the U.S. Open at Congressional.

Dustin Johnson still searching for full-time caddie Last month Dustin Johnson split his caddie, longtime friend Bobby Brown, and began a search for a new looper. (SI's Michael Bamberger chimed in with some advice for the young pro.) Pro Golf Talk's Ryan Ballengee reports that Johnson has yet to make a new hire, and will borrow a popular caddie for next week's Players Championship. After that, it's all up in the air.

On Wednesday, Johnson confirmed he will have the services of Joe LaCava—the man on Fred Couples‘ bag—for The Players next week. Beyond that is uncertain for Johnson. "Yeah, I’m looping for myself," he said. "I’ve got a caddie for next week, and then after that I don’t know really. I’ve got a week off, so I’ve got a little bit of time to figure out for the Nelson and Memorial."
He provided a brief job description of who will fill the coveted position.
"You’ve just got to find a good one and one that you enjoy spending time with on the course and someone that your personality matches up well with," he said.
That may have been true with former caddie Bobby Brown, but the proof was not in the pudding, or the sand.
"You know, as far as me and Bobby, we’re still really good buddies and still talk to him all the time, just it was time for both of us to make a change."
Stray Shots * Lots of items out there on the Rory Sabbatini-Sean O'Hair spat. Headlines range from mild to four-alarm fire -- well, by golf standards.
* On Wednesday Arnold Palmer stole the show at the Quail Hollow pro-am, and even played the 7,469-yard monster from the tips (!). PGATour.com has an extended Q & A with the King, who talks Tiger, Phil and more.   Tweet of the Day A slight shift from golf to celebrate the holiday. J_and_k_new_bigger @JimGaffigan: Is it me or does it seem like Cinco de Mayo is always on May 5th?

