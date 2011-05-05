David Feherty says Rory McIlroy could 'easily' be No. 1

David Feherty, the wit of CBS Sports' golf broadcasts and the soul of Golf Magazine, says his Northern Ireland countryman Rory McIlory has all the makings of a No. 1 player, and he doesn't expect it will take too long for McIlroy to get there.

He finished second the week after the Masters so he has shown that he can bounce back from both bad rounds and bad weeks. His finish at the Wells Fargo last year was the best of the year by a comfortable margin. That was a most stunning finish to a tournament from an untested player that I have ever seen in my life. Six three’s in row for 62 in the last round on a golf course like Quail Hollow? It’s unthinkable. I expect him to contend this week. He loves the golf course and has good memories of it. And, for the first time in his career he kind of has something to prove. He really hasn’t had that up until now. He has shown himself to be like a Top-10 player in the world and he could quite easily be No. 1 before long.

I will be interested to see if Phil can get it past Woodland. Woodland may actually vaporize the ball and I don’t know if there is ruling for that.

Feherty made his comments to promote CBS Sports' coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship this weekend. In addition to the defending champ, Feherty will be watching another player closely as well: long-hitting Gary Woodland, who is playing with Phil Mickelson and Nick Watney on Thursday and Friday.