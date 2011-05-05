Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

David Feherty says Rory McIlroy could 'easily' be No. 1

by Pete Madden
Posted: Thu May. 5, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

David Feherty, the wit of CBS Sports' golf broadcasts and the soul of Golf Magazine, says his Northern Ireland countryman Rory McIlory has all the makings of a No. 1 player, and he doesn't expect it will take too long for McIlroy to get there.

He finished second the week after the Masters so he has shown that he can bounce back from both bad rounds and bad weeks. His finish at the Wells Fargo last year was the best of the year by a comfortable margin. That was a most stunning finish to a tournament from an untested player that I have ever seen in my life. Six three’s in row for 62 in the last round on a golf course like Quail Hollow? It’s unthinkable. I expect him to contend this week. He loves the golf course and has good memories of it. And, for the first time in his career he kind of has something to prove. He really hasn’t had that up until now. He has shown himself to be like a Top-10 player in the world and he could quite easily be No. 1 before long.
Feherty made his comments to promote CBS Sports' coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship this weekend. In addition to the defending champ, Feherty will be watching another player closely as well: long-hitting Gary Woodland, who is playing with Phil Mickelson and Nick Watney on Thursday and Friday.
I will be interested to see if Phil can get it past Woodland. Woodland may actually vaporize the ball and I don’t know if there is ruling for that.
