News

Kaymer says fight for No. 1 'a great thing' for golf

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed May. 4, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Kaymer CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Not long after Martin Kaymer became World No. 1 at the Match Play Championship in February, his father quickly flew out to Scottsdale to congratulate him. Why the rush? He didn't know if Kaymer would still be No. 1 on his next trip back to Germany.
Kaymer spent eight weeks at No. 1 until he was overtaken by Lee Westwood two weeks ago when Westwood won the Indonesian Masters. With a win or a second-place finish this week at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, Kaymer would likely regain the top spot from Westwood.
Such is life in the new world order of golf.
"At the moment, anything can happen," Kaymer said Tuesday. "Every week you have four or five guys up there. Anything can happen week to week ... and I think that is a great thing, what we have in golf at the moment."
The exact scenarios for No. 1 at Quail Hollow won't be known until the field is officially set on Thursday. The strength of the field and thus the amount of world ranking points available can change when players withdraw from an event. Already this week, Geoff Ogilvy, Sean O'Hair, Harrison Frazar and Tim Clark have withdrawn from the tournament.
But a win would likely send Kaymer back to the top.
"It is enjoyable to have that challenge [of being No. 1] every week, and if I become the No. 1 player soon again, I wouldn't mind it," Kaymer said. "It's a nice spot to be in."
(Ian Walton/Getty Images)

