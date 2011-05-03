Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth and Rumors: Tiger Jam Raises $750,000 for Kids

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue May. 3, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Say what you want about Tiger's personal life and his golf game, but his charitable efforts are still going strong. Last weekend the likes of John Mayer and Keith Urban performed at Tiger Jam 2011 at The Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in an effort to raise money for the Tiger Woods Foundation. The night's festivities also featured a silent auction and a chance to chat with none other than MC Hammer. The approximately $750,000 raised at the event will go to help kids in need. Here's a clip from the concert:

McIlroy defends decision to skip Players Championship There was quite a bit of hubbub over Rory McIlroy's failure to include the suppposed fifth major, The Players Championship, in his schedule this year, but the young superstar recently defended his decision with no reservations. 

"It is a year-on-year thing. If I played the Players, the US Open would be my sixth week in seven. That would be a lot of golf for me. I have said I don't want to play more than three in a row. It is too much golf for me. I get a little lazy and lethargic if I play more than three in a row. I want to prepare well for the US Open so I had to get rid of an event and it is the Players, simple as that.
Though McIlroy gave up his Tour card after just one year of full-time membership, in part because he wanted to be closer to home, he indicated that he sees himself becoming a PGA Tour member again one day: 
I see myself becoming a member of this tour at some point in the future. As my career progresses and I get older I may get a home in this country which would make it easier to play over here.
The Players Director hungry to expand scope of tourney Matt Rapp has been executive director of The Players Championship for just over a year but is raising some eyebrows with his initiatives to increase the prestige and revenue of the famed tournament. Since the date moved from March to May, Rapp dealt with complaints about he heat and dirty toilets, but also focused on getting major businesses in the Jacksonville area to support the tournament. After reaching out to 22 companies that weren't involved, the result has been twice as many area sponsors, significantly increased ticket sales and millions of extra dollars for charity. 
"This should be Jacksonville's Kentucky Derby," says Rapp. 
As to the previous complaints, Rapp spent $250,000 to provide luxury, air-conditioned restrooms called "crowd pleasers," as well as "cool zones," with big screen TVs and plenty of shade so patrons can relax and enjoy some refreshments.  TWEET OF THE DAY Twitter_Scotland_031_bigger @BradFaxon: In 27 yrs on Tour, have never seen this! Players wives toilets! Only at Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow! Toilets  
 
 
 
 
 
 

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More