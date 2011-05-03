Truth and Rumors: Tiger Jam Raises $750,000 for Kids

Say what you want about Tiger's personal life and his golf game, but his charitable efforts are still going strong. Last weekend the likes of John Mayer and Keith Urban performed at Tiger Jam 2011 at The Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in an effort to raise money for the Tiger Woods Foundation. The night's festivities also featured a silent auction and a chance to chat with none other than MC Hammer. The approximately $750,000 raised at the event will go to help kids in need. Here's a clip from the concert:

McIlroy defends decision to skip Players Championship There was quite a bit of hubbub over Rory McIlroy's failure to include the suppposed fifth major, The Players Championship, in his schedule this year, but the young superstar recently defended his decision with no reservations.

"It is a year-on-year thing. If I played the Players, the US Open would be my sixth week in seven. That would be a lot of golf for me. I have said I don't want to play more than three in a row. It is too much golf for me. I get a little lazy and lethargic if I play more than three in a row. I want to prepare well for the US Open so I had to get rid of an event and it is the Players, simple as that.

I see myself becoming a member of this tour at some point in the future. As my career progresses and I get older I may get a home in this country which would make it easier to play over here.