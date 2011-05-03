SI Golf Ranking: Westwood rises to No. 1

After two wins in two weeks, Lee Westwood rose to the top of the SIGolf Ranking. Westwood hit No. 1 in the World Ranking two weeks ago, but the SI pollsters refused to reward him for winning the Indonesian Masters, instead keeping Luke Donald, who finished second at the Heritage, in the highest spot. Donald had another top 10 last week at the Zurich Classic (tie for eighth), but Westwood surpassed him with a win in the Ballantine's Championship, a European tour–sanctioned event that was played in South Korea against a field that included Dustin Johnson and Miguel Angel Jiménez but few other notable players. Westwood will miss the chance to test his streak against a top field because he has said he won't participate in the Wells Fargo Championship or next week's Players.

The SIGolf Ranking's biggest mover was Bubba Watson, whose second win of 2011 and third in 10 months propelled him from unranked to No. 5. His previous high of sixth came after he reached the semifinals of the Match Play.

Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (FIRST PLACE VOTES, TOTAL VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Lee Westwood (10, 143, 3rd) - Last three finishes: Win, Ballantine's Championship; Win, Indonesian Open; T11, The Masters - Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Luke Donald (5, 136, 1st) - Last Three Events: T8, Zurich Classic; T4, The Masters; T6, WCG-Cadillac Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 3T. Martin Kaymer (98, 2nd) - Last three finishes: 9th, Malaysian Open; MC, The Masters; T20, Transitions Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 3T. Charl Schwartzel (98, 4th) - Last three finishes: 11th, Malaysian Open; Win, The Masters; T30, Shell Houston Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 12 5. Bubba Watson (97, NR) - Last Three Events: Win, Zurich Classic, T38, The Masters; T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational - Official World Golf Ranking: 10 6. Rory McIlroy (67, 5th) - Last three finishes: 3rd, Malaysian Open; T15, The Masters; T10, WCG-Cadillac Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 6 7T. Phil Mickelson (43, 8th) - Last three finishes: T27, The Masters; Win, Shell Houston Open; T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational; T55, WCG-Cadillac Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 4 7T. Matt Kuchar (43, 7th) - Last three finishes: T21, The Heritage; T27, The Masters; T8, Shell Houston Open -Official World Golf Ranking: 11 9. Graeme McDowell (36, 6th) - Last three finishes: CUT, Zurich Classic; T61, The Heritage; CUT, The Masters - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 10. Nick Watney (23, 10th) - Last Three Events: T20, Zurich Classic; 46th, The Masters; T13, Transitions Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 15 Other receiving votes:Dustin Johnson (8)Paul Casey (6) Justin Rose (6) Brandt Snedeker (6) Steve Stricker (5) Tiger Woods (4) K.J. Choi (2) Miguel A. Jimenez (1) Matteo Manassero (1) Adam Scott (1) Mark Wilson (1) Tweet