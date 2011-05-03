Na moving in right direction after infamous 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Na has watched the video "about three times." But he's still able to laugh about it.

Three weeks ago in the first round at the Texas Open, Na made a 16 on the par-4 ninth hole. Here's how it happened:

First Na blocked his tee shot right and into the woods. Then he took an unplayable lie, went back to the tee and hit it into the thick brush again.

This time Na tried to play out, and that's when the strokes started adding up. With barely enough room to take a backswing, and thick trees all around him, Na had nowhere to go. Known as one of the slower players on Tour, Na turned into the Tasmanian Devil and, ironically, seemed to make a bad situation even worse.

"The rules official was worried I would never get out of there," Na said Tuesday at Quail Hollow.

Na finished with a 47 on the front nine, but he shot a respectable 33 on the back nine for an 80. He shot a 77 the next day and easily missed the cut.

His next start was at Hilton Head, and Na said he came in with low expectations. After rounds of 70-68-73, Na, who got sick on the weekend, shot a final-round 66 to quietly finish tied for ninth. He said that Hilton Head was huge week because it got his confidence back where it needed to be.

Since the video blew up on YouTube -- it's been viewed more than 755,000 times -- Na said he's noticed his galleries growing, and people have congratulated him for handling the situation well and continuing to play, even though he had almost no chance of making the cut.

With the incident behind now him, Na resumes his quest this week in Charlotte to get his first PGA Tour win.