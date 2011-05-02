Zurich, Farmers donate $250,000 to charity for Bubba's win

Bubba Watson got a nice trophy for winning the Zurich Classic golf tournament on Sunday, but families recovering from last week's severe storms received a gift as well.

Zurich Financial Services Group, sponsor of the Zurich Classic tournament in New Orleans, donated $250,000 to recovery efforts in the Southeast in honor of Bubba Watson winning the tournament.

"Zurich is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and we've had resources on the ground in the stricken areas since last week," said Paul Hopkins, Chairman of the Americas, Zurich Financial Services Group.

Hopkins added that the donation was also done to commemorate Watson's win at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego in January. Farmers Insurance is a subsidiary of Zurich

"Since Bubba won both tournaments, we thought it was fitting that we make a substantial donation to the victims of the storms that occurred during the week of the tournament," Hopkins said.

The Farmers Insurance Open and the Zurich Classic were Watson's second and third career wins. His first win came at the Travelers Championship in Hartford, Conn., in 2010.