Tiger Woods answers fans Qs on injuries, doubters, Lakers

Tiger Woods is out of action this week due to an injured knee and Achilles tendon, but he took some time to answer fans’ questions via Twitter on Friday. While Woods did address the injury or when he would come back directly, he sounded confident that he would return to competitive play. He also addressed the controversy surrounding his curt interview with CBS Sports after the final round of the Masters, and he took more lighthearted questions about airplane seating preferences, the Lakers and Michael Jackson as well. He also showed a little of his old swagger. Here are the highlights; you can read all of Woods’ Tweets at his Twitter account here.