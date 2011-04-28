Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth and Rumors: Tiger's former doctor may be negotiating plea deal

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Apr. 28, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Tiger Woods is recovering from another knee injury, but we can rule out any future visits from Anthony Galea, one of his former doctors. According to the New York Times, Galea may be negotiating a plea deal with the feds.

Galea is accused of treating more than 20 professional athletes in the United States between July 2007 and September 2009 and providing many of them with human growth hormone and other performance-enhancing drugs. He did not have a license to practice medicine in the United States at the time. Galea faces charges that include conspiracy, fraud and lying to border agents.
Galea, despite being unlicensed, treated both Alex Rodriguez of the Yankees and Tiger Woods during their recovery from injuries, although Galea has insisted he never administered performance-enhancing drugs to his athlete clients.
The federal docket in Galea’s case shows no activity since his indictment on Oct. 14, an indication either that his lawyer is trying to persuade federal prosecutors to drop the charges or — more likely — that he is in plea negotiations, said Daniel C. Richman, a former federal prosecutor who teaches criminal law at Columbia University.
And this is something to keep an eye on ...
Galea has said that although he used H.G.H. himself, his treatment of Woods and Rodriguez was limited to blood-spinning therapy and an anti-inflammatory medicine.
Any cooperation agreement could involve Galea’s changing his account of what he did with the athletes he treated.
Times are a Changin'After 168 years, the St. Andrews Golf Club may finally allow women members, according to the Guardian.
In a letter to members, club officials wrote that a ban on women could be a "retrograde step" and set out options.
The letter, excerpts of which were printed in the Courier newspaper, reads: "Firstly, it could operate as at present with members and their male guests being permitted to use the members' lounge.
"This would result in no lady guests being permitted at all in the clubhouse, as all guests must be given the same rights of access under the Act."
The second option would see the members' lounge used for members only.
Officials reportedly recommend that members back a third option, which allows members and guests into all public areas of the clubhouse whatever their gender.
Tweet of the Day Hank @HankDHaney: Might not be good long term RT @Jason_Long: What's your take on Tiger's rash of injuries? The knee and achilles, to me, is a troubling sign?

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More