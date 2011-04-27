Faxon still atop exemptions list for 2011 PGA Tour season

The rich got richer this week. All of the players atop my Ex-Men list, which keeps track of players who receive the most sponsors' exemptions, got free passes into the Zurich Classic.

Seven of the top eight names on our list received exemptions. The list was led by Brad Faxon, who got his seventh exemption. He was followed by Scott McCarron and Joe Ogilvie, six each; Sam Saunders, Arnold Palmer’s grandson, five; John Daly, four; and Lee Janzen and Will MacKenzie, three each.

There were no significant changes in the money standings; of the seven players to receive exemptions at the Heritage, only Ben Martin made the cut. He tied for 56th and won $12,768. Sponsor’s Exemptions Standings (Cuts made through Heritage) 7 Brad Faxon (0)

6 Scott McCarron (2)

6 Joe Ogilvie (2)

5 Sam Saunders (2)

4 John Daly (1)

3 Lee Janzen (1)

3 Will MacKenzie (0)

3 Charles Warren (0)

2 Joseph Bramlett (0)

2 Erik Compton (2)

2 Ross Fisher (0)

2 Peter Hanson

2 Matteo Manassero (1)

2 Ben Martin (1)

2 Scott Piercy (1)

2 Brett Quigley (1)

2 Brendan Steele (1)

2 Peter Tomasulo (2)

2 Duffy Waldorf (1)

2 Lee Westwood (2) Money Won on sponsors' exemptions $374,000 Scott Stallings

$251,600 John Cook

$222,650 Gary Woodland

$177,375 Shigeki Maruyama

$132,425 Sam Saunders

$126,680 Joe Ogilvie

$88,000 Peter Hanson

$82,650 Justin Hicks

$71,304 Lee Westwood

$55,481 Martin Kaymer

$55,481 Matteo Manassero

$34,965 Brett Quigley

$34,875 Dicky Pride

$34,432 Scott Piercy

$33,250 Jason Gore