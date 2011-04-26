SI Golf Ranking: Donald strengthens grip on No. 1
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (FIRST PLACE VOTES, TOTAL VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (10, 144, 1st) - Last Three finishes: 2nd, The Heritage; T4, The Masters; T6, WCG-Cadillac Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 2. Martin Kaymer (3, 116, 2nd) - Last three finishes: 9th, Malaysian Open; MC, The Masters; T20, Transitions Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 3. Lee Westwood (1, 107, 3rd) - Last three finishes: Win, Indonesian Open; T11, The Masters; T30, Shell Houston Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 1 4. Charl Schwartzel (1, 88, 4th) - Last three finishes: 11th, Malaysian Open; Win, The Masters; T30, Shell Houston Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 11 5. Rory McIlroy (73, 5th) - Last three finishes: 3rd, Malaysian Open; T15, The Masters; T10, WCG-Cadillac Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 7 6. Graeme McDowell (64, 6th) - Last three finishes: 61st, The Heritage; CUT, The Masters; CUT, Arnold Palmer Invitational - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 7. Phil Mickelson (61, 8th) - Last three finishes: T27, The Masters; Win, Shell Houston Open; T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational; T55, WCG-Cadillac Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 4 8. Matt Kuchar (59, 7th) - Last three finishes: T21, The Heritage; T27, The Masters; T8, Shell Houston Open -Official World Golf Ranking: 10 9. Tiger Woods (30, 9th) - Last three finishes: T4, The Masters; T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational; T10, WCG-Cadillac Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 6 10. Nick Watney (21, 10th) - Last three finishes: 46th, The Masters; T13, Transitions Championship; Win, WCG-Cadillac Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 14 Other receiving votes:Paul Casey (11) Bubba Watson (10) Matteo Manassero (9) Brandt Snedeker (7) Steve Stricker (7) Justin Rose (6) Zach Johnson (4) Dustin Johnson (3) Adam Scott (2) Mark Wilson (2)Jason Day (1) Tweet