If you had $48,000 for golf, how would you spend it?
Only 10 copies of the Luxury Edition of "Golf," a new book from Wonderland Publications, will be printed, and you can see why. The company describes the book this way:
At an impressive size of over 3 feet wide, 18 inches high and 5 inches thick, the 82 pound 'Golf' is a museum grade art portfolio. The paper is hand torn and the folio is bound into an extremely rare 400 year-old Russian Hide leather cover. It is embellished with ornate gold blocking and elaborate gold furnishings. As a limited edition, there are only 10 that will ever be made and all are signed and numbered by the artists and Colin Montgomerie. It is delivered in an oak slipcase box and can be purchased for $48,000Sounds like a bit much, especially when there are so many other ways to spend $48,000 on the game. Below is a quick list we came up with. Leave us a comment to tell us what you'd do for your game with that kind of money.
- 342 pairs of Ecco Golf Street Premier shoes (the ones Fred Couples wears)- 1,043 dozen Titleist Pro V1s- 96 TaylorMade R11 drivers- 120 Callaway RAZR Hawk drivers- 24 stay-and-play packages at Pebble Beach resorts - 16 stay-and-play packages at the Old Course Hotel- 369 out-of-state green fees for Bethpage Black- a daily ticket to the Masters for yourself and 639 friends- 2,400 copies of the Sports Illustrated Golf Book
