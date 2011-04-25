If you had $48,000 for golf, how would you spend it?

Only 10 copies of the Luxury Edition of "Golf," a new book from Wonderland Publications, will be printed, and you can see why. The company describes the book this way:

At an impressive size of over 3 feet wide, 18 inches high and 5 inches thick, the 82 pound 'Golf' is a museum grade art portfolio. The paper is hand torn and the folio is bound into an extremely rare 400 year-old Russian Hide leather cover. It is embellished with ornate gold blocking and elaborate gold furnishings. As a limited edition, there are only 10 that will ever be made and all are signed and numbered by the artists and Colin Montgomerie. It is delivered in an oak slipcase box and can be purchased for $48,000