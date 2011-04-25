Ian Poulter's Hilton Head House of Horrors

Just imagine the movie pitch: flamboyant pro golfer rents house for a week to play a golf tournament and moves in with his friends. Everybody likes the place. Sure, maybe the doors creak, it’s strangely cold in the stairwell and the dog barks at nothing, but it's spacious and near the course. But then suddenly it becomes...The Hilton Head House of Horror. That’s what happened last week at Harbour Town when Ian Poulter rented a home there. He documented it all on Twitter. At first everything is great. This place has it all: great kitchen, comfortable bed, good TV room. When play starts on Thursday, life at the rental home is still groovy. Poulter shoots 2-under and his only concern is his hair. However, things take a turn for the worse on Saturday, when Poulter shoots 75. Suddenly, Poulter starts to think about finding another place to stay. Then it hits him. Poulter knows one guy who ain't afraid of no ghosts. That appears to be the end of the story, although Poulter leaves the door open for a sequel that could be big business in Asia.



