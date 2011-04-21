Truth & Rumors: Woods, other pros could be fined for spitting, swearing at British Open
Tiger Woods might want to clean up his act at this year's British Open, or both his wallet and his image could take a shot, courtesy of the R&A. While the PGA Tour doesn't publicize sanctions against players for inappropriate conduct, Woods was fined by the European Tour in February for spitting on a green in the Dubai Desert Classic. R&A chief Peter Dawson wants to levy stiff fines for both spitting and swearing at this year's Open at Royal St. George's -- and to make those punishments public. The UK's Daily Mirror reports that both Woods and Phil Mickelson were caught swearing on camera at this year's Masters, but producers chose not to air the footage. Dawson said that the British Open should hold players to a higher standard of conduct.
"These guys are role models and we are looking for them to behave as well as possible on the course," said Dawson.Kaymer says Tiger's fear factor is history World No. 1 Martin Kaymer has become the latest pro to stomp on the aura of Tiger Woods. (In case you missed it, Golf.com officially buried it the Monday after the Masters.) Winless since the 2009 Australian Masters, Woods briefly rallied to a tie for the lead on Sunday at Augusta before fading to T4. Kaymer, who has held the top ranking for eight weeks, said Woods's presence on the leaderboard doesn't mean as much as it used to. Euan Mclean of the UK's Daily Record reports.
"There have obviously been some incidents we don’t like. I still think generally the behaviour in our sport is a model for other sports and it is why those incidents get so much publicity.
"I am in favour of these sanctions being publicised."
"You could see it a couple of weeks ago at The Masters. Tiger was playing fantastic the first nine on Sunday but there wasn't really somebody who was scared of him any more.Kaymer, still just 25, also had some thoughts on 21-year-old Rory McIlroy, who famously collapsed on Sunday at Augusta and took a lead into the final round last week in Malaysia before finishing third.
"In the last round they were playing fantastic golf -- Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel and Jason Day -- so the fear has gone. Obviously you still have a lot of respect for him but you're not scared any more."
"We had the chance to talk a lot in Malaysia and the performance he showed last week, after what happened in Augusta, was fantastic. Of course he had the chance to win the tournament in Malaysia but I don't think people should read too much into what happened at Augusta.The Battle for No. 1Kaymer has been the top-ranked player in the world for two months, but his run could end this week if one of his closest pursuers, Lee Westwood or Luke Donald, should happen to win their respective tournaments. Pro Golf Talk's Ryan Ballengee crunches the numbers.
"Rory's only 21 and that's what people should never forget because he has achieved so much already.
"He's going to be one of the best players in the world and he's going to win plenty more tournaments. He will put himself into contention to win many Major titles.
"So everyone shouldn't be cruel to him. He's such a nice guy but as I said, he is still so young."
This week, two men could become the top ranked player in the world with a win. If Lee Westwood wins the Indonesian Masters for his first win since last year’s St. Jude Classic, he could become No. 1 again. But, that’s only if Luke Donald doesn’t win the Heritage on the PGA Tour. Donald would surpass Westwood if he wins at Hilton Head, even if both win. Having 7 of the world’s top 20 in the field at Harbour Town has made that possible.Creative Promotion of the DayThis week TaylorMade has incorporated an ad for its R11 driver into the foul pole at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres. Tweet of the Day Wait, does Ian Poulter play fantasy golf? He certainly didn't appreciate this week's fantasy column from PGATour.com's Rob Bolton. @IanJamesPoulter: @RobBoltonGolf I don't do bad for being overrated and just a Roster filler. I take it as a compliment Einstein. I just manage to pay bills.