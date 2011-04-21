Truth & Rumors: Woods, other pros could be fined for spitting, swearing at British Open

Tiger Woods might want to clean up his act at this year's British Open, or both his wallet and his image could take a shot, courtesy of the R&A. While the PGA Tour doesn't publicize sanctions against players for inappropriate conduct, Woods was fined by the European Tour in February for spitting on a green in the Dubai Desert Classic. R&A chief Peter Dawson wants to levy stiff fines for both spitting and swearing at this year's Open at Royal St. George's -- and to make those punishments public. The UK's Daily Mirror reports that both Woods and Phil Mickelson were caught swearing on camera at this year's Masters, but producers chose not to air the footage. Dawson said that the British Open should hold players to a higher standard of conduct.

"These guys are role models and we are looking for them to behave as well as possible on the course," said Dawson.

"There have obviously been some incidents we don’t like. I still think generally the behaviour in our sport is a model for other sports and it is why those incidents get so much publicity.

"I am in favour of these sanctions being publicised."

"You could see it a couple of weeks ago at The Masters. Tiger was playing fantastic the first nine on Sunday but there wasn't really somebody who was scared of him any more.

"In the last round they were playing fantastic golf -- Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel and Jason Day -- so the fear has gone. Obviously you still have a lot of respect for him but you're not scared any more."

"We had the chance to talk a lot in Malaysia and the performance he showed last week, after what happened in Augusta, was fantastic. Of course he had the chance to win the tournament in Malaysia but I don't think people should read too much into what happened at Augusta.

"Rory's only 21 and that's what people should never forget because he has achieved so much already.

"He's going to be one of the best players in the world and he's going to win plenty more tournaments. He will put himself into contention to win many Major titles.

"So everyone shouldn't be cruel to him. He's such a nice guy but as I said, he is still so young."

This week, two men could become the top ranked player in the world with a win. If Lee Westwood wins the Indonesian Masters for his first win since last year’s St. Jude Classic, he could become No. 1 again. But, that’s only if Luke Donald doesn’t win the Heritage on the PGA Tour. Donald would surpass Westwood if he wins at Hilton Head, even if both win. Having 7 of the world’s top 20 in the field at Harbour Town has made that possible.