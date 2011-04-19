Truth & Rumors: Open venue widens fairways

The last time The Open Championship was played at Royal St. Georges, aka Sandwich, it was 2003 and Tiger Woods was still the Tiger Woods of old. So when he lost a ball on the first hole and made a triple bogey 7, it raised some eyebrows, as did the Jerry Kelly's 11 on the same hole. In fact, the difficulty of hitting fairways in general that year, particularly on the first hole where less than 30 percent of drives landed in the short grass, led a lot of pundits to proclaim Ben Curtis' eventual victory a fluke for the ages.

As a result, this year's field at the Open Championship at Sandwich will be aiming at a first fairway that's twelve-yards wider, and 17th- and 18th-hole fairways that also have been made easier to hit. In addition, the golf course will measure 100 yards longer than in the past and play to a par of 70 rather than 71. That reduction is due to an alteration to the famous 4th hole, which will now play as a 495-yard par 4 rather than a 497-yard par 5, as it has in the past. The 15-hole has also been lengthened from 475 yards to 496. It will still play as a par 4. Chubby Chandler Expands Business to the U.S. Ex-golfer and renowned agent Chubby Chandler, whose company, International Sports Management, features notable clients like Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Charl Schwartzel, Darren Clarke, and Rory McIlroy, is setting his sights on America. Or -- at least -- signing some American clients. To facilitate this goal, Chandler's ISM recently purchased a New Jersey-based marketing firm that will be rebranded ISM USA.

Regarding the purchase, Chandler stated:

“We will now have the chance to extend our sponsorship opportunities as well as look into the possibility of managing American sportsmen and events.”