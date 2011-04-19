Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Open venue widens fairways

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Apr. 19, 2011
Install App

The last time The Open Championship was played at Royal St. Georges, aka Sandwich, it was 2003 and Tiger Woods was still the Tiger Woods of old. So when he lost a ball on the first hole and made a triple bogey 7, it raised some eyebrows, as did the Jerry Kelly's 11 on the same hole. In fact, the difficulty of hitting fairways in general that year, particularly on the first hole where less than 30 percent of drives landed in the short grass, led a lot of pundits to proclaim Ben Curtis' eventual victory a fluke for the ages.
As a result, this year's field at the Open Championship at Sandwich will be aiming at a first fairway that's twelve-yards wider, and 17th- and 18th-hole fairways that also have been made easier to hit. In addition, the golf course will measure 100 yards longer than in the past and play to a par of 70 rather than 71. That reduction is due to an alteration to the famous 4th hole, which will now play as a 495-yard par 4 rather than a 497-yard par 5, as it has in the past. The 15-hole has also been lengthened from 475 yards to 496. It will still play as a par 4.   Chubby Chandler Expands Business to the U.S. Ex-golfer and renowned agent Chubby Chandler, whose company, International Sports Management, features notable clients like Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Charl Schwartzel, Darren Clarke, and Rory McIlroy, is setting his sights on America. Or -- at least -- signing some American clients. To facilitate this goal, Chandler's ISM recently purchased a New Jersey-based marketing firm that will be rebranded ISM USA.
Regarding the purchase, Chandler stated:

“We will now have the chance to extend our sponsorship opportunities as well as look into the possibility of managing American sportsmen and events.”
Donald Trump Battles Scottish Drug Dealer over Golf Resort OK, it's not quite as salacious as it sounds, but attorneys for Trump are currently trying to prevent a Scottish ex-con named Jason McCallister from opening a dog kennel next to The Donald's $750-million golf resort in Aberdeenshire. McCallister did serious jail time for setting up a $1.8 million heroin deal, and has a long history of trouble with the law. Now he is reportedly trying to clean up his act.
Trump's attorneys believe the dog kennel would create a noise problem, as Trump's development will feature 950 apartments, 500 homes, a hotel and a golf course. In a letter to the local Aberdeenshire Council, Trump's reps have requested a noise impact assessment be done in hopes of killing the project. Random Fact: After setting a franchise record with 225,000 copies sold in its first week of release, EA Sports Tiger Woods PGA Tour '12: The Masters, now sits atop the the charts as the most popular PS3 game on the market. Looks like Tiger and the Masters are still a good combo after all.     TWEET OF THE DAY:  IMG_0686_bigger @stewartcink: Lady Gaga show last night at Gwinnett Arena near my house. Early economic reports indicate a spike in sales of face paint.

