Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Doh! Mickelson asks Krispy Kreme to take down photo

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Apr. 18, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Looks like Phil Mickelson won his battle with Krispy Kreme doughnuts. (No, not that one.) According to TMZ, Mickelson didn’t like that the famous picture of him at the Krispy Kreme drive-thru following his 2010 Masters victory was being used on an Augusta billboard, so he asked them to take it down.

We're told one of Phil's associates even paid a little visit to the KK in question last week to make sure employees removed every last picture -- and threatened legal action if they didn't.
We're told the doughnut store removed the display. Phil's rep had no official comment.
Peter Kostis on Tiger’s post-round interviews: It’s his prerogative CBS Sports’ Peter Kostis knows the post-round TV interview better than anyone, which is why The Scotsman’s John Huggan asked Kostis what he thought of Tiger Woods’ much-criticized interview with CBS Sports' Bill Macatee following Woods’ final round at the Masters. Kostis had that thankless task at the 2010 Masters.
“… with Tiger last year I tried to ask open-ended questions that would give him an opportunity to go wherever he wanted with his answers. He chose, in my opinion, incorrectly. It would have been appropriate to say the fans were great, that Augusta National is wonderful and that the Masters is his favourite tournament. Whatever. But that scenario wasn't meant to be. He was just angry because he hadn't won.
"I tried to help by saying that he had made mention of trying to control his emotions and behaviour on the course but, until he holed out for eagle on the seventh hole, I had seen nothing from him emotionally. At that, he bit my head off. His feeling was that he was hitting it so badly he wasn't going to show much emotion. Which is fine. It is his prerogative to answer questions any way he wants to." 
In other Tiger news. his niece Cheyenne Woods won the ACC Women’s Individual Golf Championship, according to The USA Today. Via Twitter, Tiger said he was proud of his niece, who attends Wake Forest University.
My niece, Cheyenne, just won the ACC golf title by 7 shots! That's awesome, I'm so proud of her.
Nationwide Tour declares Chopra winner despite final-round tie When fog halted the final round of the Nationwide Tour’s Fresh Express Classic in Northern California on Sunday, tournament officials went back in time to declare Daniel Chopra the winner. Matt Schwab of The Oakland Tribune explains:
The horn was sounded at 5:23 p.m., with Swedish veteran Chopra and upstart Russell Knox, a 25-year-old Monday qualifier, tied for the lead at 12 under. Tour officials declared there wasn't sufficient time to complete the round, and Monday play was not available.
Thus, tournament standings reverted back to Saturday's third round, making Chopra the winner. He led by one shot over both Knox and Luke List, at 12 under, after 54 holes.
Chopra, who has three Nationwide Tour wins in 54 career starts, flirted with a 59 on Saturday before shooting a career-best and course-record 61. No one had completed their round on Sunday.
"A win is a win," said Chopra, 37, who earned his first victory since the 2008 Mercedes-Benz Championship on the PGA Tour. "I feel just as happy right now as I would have done had we finished the round today. I'm kind of in shock, really -- all of the sudden the buzzer sounds and I have this trophy."
Let’s just hope he can get the DeLorean back before the Libyans kill Doc Brown. Tweet of the Day: LRiTX_bigger @McIloryRory: Apparently I was spotted house hunting last week..... LOL!!!
 
  Rory-McIlroy  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More