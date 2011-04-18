Truth & Rumors: Doh! Mickelson asks Krispy Kreme to take down photo

Looks like Phil Mickelson won his battle with Krispy Kreme doughnuts. (No, not that one.) According to TMZ, Mickelson didn’t like that the famous picture of him at the Krispy Kreme drive-thru following his 2010 Masters victory was being used on an Augusta billboard, so he asked them to take it down.

We're told one of Phil's associates even paid a little visit to the KK in question last week to make sure employees removed every last picture -- and threatened legal action if they didn't.

We're told the doughnut store removed the display. Phil's rep had no official comment.

“… with Tiger last year I tried to ask open-ended questions that would give him an opportunity to go wherever he wanted with his answers. He chose, in my opinion, incorrectly. It would have been appropriate to say the fans were great, that Augusta National is wonderful and that the Masters is his favourite tournament. Whatever. But that scenario wasn't meant to be. He was just angry because he hadn't won.

"I tried to help by saying that he had made mention of trying to control his emotions and behaviour on the course but, until he holed out for eagle on the seventh hole, I had seen nothing from him emotionally. At that, he bit my head off. His feeling was that he was hitting it so badly he wasn't going to show much emotion. Which is fine. It is his prerogative to answer questions any way he wants to."

My niece, Cheyenne, just won the ACC golf title by 7 shots! That's awesome, I'm so proud of her.

The horn was sounded at 5:23 p.m., with Swedish veteran Chopra and upstart Russell Knox, a 25-year-old Monday qualifier, tied for the lead at 12 under. Tour officials declared there wasn't sufficient time to complete the round, and Monday play was not available.

Thus, tournament standings reverted back to Saturday's third round, making Chopra the winner. He led by one shot over both Knox and Luke List, at 12 under, after 54 holes.

Chopra, who has three Nationwide Tour wins in 54 career starts, flirted with a 59 on Saturday before shooting a career-best and course-record 61. No one had completed their round on Sunday.

"A win is a win," said Chopra, 37, who earned his first victory since the 2008 Mercedes-Benz Championship on the PGA Tour. "I feel just as happy right now as I would have done had we finished the round today. I'm kind of in shock, really -- all of the sudden the buzzer sounds and I have this trophy."