Truth & Rumors: Out of prison, Thorpe returns to Champions Tour

After serving 10 months in prison for tax evasion, 62-year-old Jim Thorpe returned to the Champions Tour this week at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am in Tampa, Fla. He received a warm reception, according to The St. Petersburg Times:

"Tuesday morning when I drove in (to TPC Tampa Bay) I've never been that nervous at a golf course in my whole life," Thorpe said. "I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know how the pros were going to receive me, and it turns out that I got a lot of hugs, a lot of 'good to have you back,' a lot of 'we missed you.' "

The closest Thorpe got to golf during his stay in the minimum security prison was watching it on TV. He didn't allow his wife and children to visit because he didn't want them to see him in that environment.

"They understood it," he said. "I just told them to let me do what I need to do and it will all be gone in 10 months. "I did what I had to do up there. You don't want to be there, but I realized what I had to do so I just made it work. I've had guys say to me that they could've never done that. Well, you'd be surprised what you can do if you have to."