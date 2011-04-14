Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Nantz, Faldo on how CBS covered "exhilirating" Masters

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Apr. 14, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

CBS Sports announcer Jim Nantz has yet to watch a replay of Masters Sunday, but when he does get around to it, he’s not sure what to expect.
“We might have a different winner,” Nantz joked in a phone interview Thursday. “We might have a different winner every time.”
Nantz was alluding to the riveting, highly volatile conclusion during which eight different players had at least a share of the lead on the back nine: Tiger Woods, Angel Cabrera, Geoff Ogilvy, Luke Donald, and on and on. Charl Schwartzel eventually prevailed, but not before birdieing the last four holes.
“I still can’t believe, with just 45 minutes left in that broadcast, how many people could have conceivably won it,” Nantz says. “It was so exhilarating because that’s what you want—to have the chance to keep people on the edges of their seats. I can’t tell you how many e-mails I got from people saying, ‘I couldn’t even go to the bathroom. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t want to miss anything.’ ”
The thrill-a-second drama was great for fans, but it also meant that behind the scenes the CBS Sports production crew had its hands—and earpieces—full, madly scrambling to get every shot, putt and snap hook (sorry, Rory) onto the telecast as quickly and seamlessly as possible.
“At one point, we had six guys hitting or putting at the same time with a significant putt or shot that might allow them to take the lead,” said CBS’s Nick Faldo, who was commentating in the 18th hole tower next to Nantz. “It was just like, ‘Wow, where are we going next?’”
CBS couldn’t predict that with any more certainty than couch potatoes watching from home. “Obviously there were shots being played at the same time and you can’t be three places at once,” Nantz says. “That’s why you have tape and digital playback. But our guys had a rhythm and a confidence and a pacing to that show, from A to B to C, and on down the line.
“They didn’t miss a single shot,” Nantz adds. “There was no instance of, ‘How come I didn’t see the birdie putt by Schwartzel over at 15?’ ”
Faldo agrees that it was far less taxing in the tower than in the truck. “We’d rather there be chaos [on the course] as opposed to those days when the leaderboard doesn’t change,” he says. “That can be hard work.”
When the curtain finally dropped on the most spellbinding Masters in recent memory, Faldo, who won three green jackets of his own, says he actually felt a tinge of melancholy.
“As I drove out, I thought, ‘God, what a shame it’s all over. I’m really going to miss that.’”

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More