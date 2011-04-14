Kevin Na gets lost in the woods at TPC San Antonio

Kevin Na had a ridiculously bad hole at the par-4 ninth at TPC San Antonio on Thursday. After hitting his tee shot right into an unplayable lie, he hit a second drive right. He hit a provisional left but abandoned that when he found the second drive. That's where the real fun began.

Trying to get out of trouble, Na hit a punch shot that ricocheted off a tree and struck his leg. Add a penalty stroke. He had to take another unplayable lie, and then rushed several more shots without escaping the thick brush.

When he finally emerged from the woods scraped and bruised, he received a round of applause from the gallery. From the rough, Na reached the fringe with his 14th shot and got down in two for a 16, the single-worst score on a par-4 in PGA Tour history. (See the blow-by-blow at PGATour.com's ShotTracker.) Na shot 47 on the front and 33 on the back for an 80. If he had made par on No. 9, he would have shot 68 and been one shot off the lead.

Luckily, Golf Channel had a microphone on Na. Walking down the next fairway Na said his hand was numb after striking several rocks. He also told his caddie he lost count on how many strokes he took. After reviewing the video, Na added a stroke before signing his card.