Truth & Rumors: Charlie Rymer booted from Masters

Golf Channel's Rymer booted from Masters for cell phone Augusta National takes its no-cell-phones policy seriously. According to USA Today, the club kicked Golf Channel analyst Charlie Rymer off the property during the tournament last week for talking on his cell phone outside the media center. (Credentialed media are allowed to bring cell phones through the gates, but the phones are only allowed in the media center.)

The Augusta National Golf Club confirms it ejected Westwood One golf analyst Charlie Rymer during the first round of the Masters tournament Thursday for using a cellphone outside the media center.

The private, all-male golf club forbids cellphones on the grounds. When Rymer, who was credentialed by the Westwood One radio network to cover the tournament, stepped outside the media center to chat on his cell phone, he was nailed by a security guard and asked to leave the premises.

"We explained to him our policy, how we take it very seriously and we sent him home," Augusta spokesman Steve Ethun said Monday.

Rymer apologized and was admitted back Friday, Ethun said.

