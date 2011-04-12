SI Golf Ranking: Donald rises to No. 1; Tiger sneaks back in

Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com will vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points will then be added and the ranking calculated. RANK (FIRST PLACE VOTES, TOTAL VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (9, 138, 2nd)

- Last three finishes: T4, The Masters; T6, WCG-Cadillac Championship; T10, Honda Classic

- Official World Golf Ranking: 3 2. Martin Kaymer (1, 113, 1st)

- Last three finishes: MC, The Masters; T20, Transitions Championship; T24, WCG-Cadillac Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 1 3. Lee Westwood (1, 92, 4th)

- Last three finishes: T11, The Masters; T30, Shell Houston Open; T18, WCG-Cadillac Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Charl Schwartzel (4, 86, NR)

- Last three finishes: Win, The Masters; T30, Shell Houston Open; T47, Arnold Palmer Invitational

- Official World Golf Ranking: 11 5. Graeme McDowell (73, 3rd)

- Last three finishes: CUT, The Masters; CUT, Arnold Palmer Invitational; T42, WCG-Cadillac Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 6 6. Matt Kuchar (68, 6th)

- Last three finishes: T27, The Masters; T8, Shell Houston Open; 5th, WCG-Cadillac Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 10 7. Phil Mickelson (60, 5th)

- Last three finishes: T27, The Masters; Win, Shell Houston Open; T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational; T55, WCG-Cadillac Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 4 8. Rory McIlroy (51, 10th)

- Last three finishes: T15, The Masters; T10, WCG-Cadillac Championship; T70, Honda Classic -Official World Golf Ranking: 9 9. Tiger Woods (35, NR)

- Last three finishes: T4, The Masters; T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational; T10, WCG-Cadillac Championship

- Official World Golf Ranking: 5 10. Nick Watney (24, 7th)

- Last three finishes: 46th, The Masters; T13, Transitions Championship; Win, WCG-Cadillac Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 15

Other receiving votes: Bubba Watson (23) Dustin Johnson (15) Paul Casey (9) Louis Oosthuizen (8) Geoff Ogilvy (7) Justin Rose (5) Steve Stricker (4) Y.E. Yang (3) Adam Scott (2) K.J. Choi (1) Jason Day (1)