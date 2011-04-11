Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
Tweets of the Day: Sunday at the 2011 Masters

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Apr. 11, 2011
Rory_McIlroy Rory McIlroy, professional golfer: Thank you to everyone for all your kind words and messages of support. I'm a little overwhelmed! Very much appreciated! More from McIlroy: Oh and congratulations charl schwartzel!! Great player and even better guy! Very happy for him and his family! Tara Sullivan, Bergen County Record (NJ): Bad enough no women members at Augusta. But not allowing me to join writers in locker room interview is just wrong. Ian Poulter, professional golfer: For all my fans that actually understand me i will running a competition for my Masters limited edition putter cover used at the Masters. Bo Van Pelt, professional golfer: Can't wait to come back next year and have another crack at Augusta. What a place. Geoff Ogilvy, professional golfer: @McIlroyRory you are a class act mate, you will get them next time Bubba Watson, professional golfer: Hey @McIlroyRory keep your head up! You will win a major soon. See you in 3 weeks when you defend in Charlotte. #hi5 Graeme McDowell, professional golfer: You can't believe how good a player he is and he will win multiple majors. This is simply a blip on the radar. Doug Ferguson, Associated Press: 86 Masters still tops for me because of who won. But this one had twice as many possibilities. 8 guys in lead at some point on back 9? Drew Magary, Deadspin: Charl Schwartzel looks EXACTLY like someone with the name Charl Schwartzel Joe Posnanski, Sports Illustrated: Rory Mcllroy is pure class. He unraveled in front of the world. "Character building, I hope," he said. Lee Janzen, professional golfer: I'm disappointed it's over. No way to predict a winner until the very end. I could have kept watching for another hour at least. Richard Deitsch, Sports Illustrated: Butler Cabin might be the most epic example of Stuff White People Like. #jimnantzvanillaicecreamkennyloggins Jason Sobel, ESPN: Charl Schwartzel is Trevor Immelman 2.0. Very good player from South Africa whom 95 percent of sports fans didn't know existed until he won. Eamon Lynch, Golf Magazine: Adam Scott stayed to watch Ogilvy win '06 US Open. McDowell walked with Rory yesterday. What "friends" stay to watch Tiger play? #JustHisMom Dan Jenkins, Golf Digest: Rory, there will be better days on the golf course. Certainly there won't be a worse one. Connell Barrett, Golf Magazine: Watching the '75 Masters replay. Miller. Jack. Weiskopf. No hats. No logos. Today's players look like NASCAR cars by comparison Alan Shipnuck, Sports Illustrated: If Tiger makes this putt at 11 it's gonna be so loud we might stir the ghost of Bobby Jones Gary Van Sickle, Sports Illustrated: I like Angel Cabrera because he's got guts. And also has a gut. Who can't relate to that? Lawrence Donegan, The Guardian (UK): Westwood on McIlroy: "when he gets under a bit of pressure he does have a pull hook in his bag" #cheers#pal Gary Player, 1961, '74 and '78 Masters champion: I am absolutely delighted for Charl and South Africa. Congratulations and very well done to him. That is how you finish like a champion! Charl Schwartzel, 2011 Masters champion: I went to Augusta and all I got was this green jacket... Charl-jacket    
 
 
 
  (Photos: Robert Beck, John Biever/SI)

