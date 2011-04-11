Tweets of the Day: Sunday at the 2011 Masters
Rory McIlroy, professional golfer: Thank you to everyone for all your kind words and messages of support. I'm a little overwhelmed! Very much appreciated! More from McIlroy: Oh and congratulations charl schwartzel!! Great player and even better guy! Very happy for him and his family! Tara Sullivan, Bergen County Record (NJ): Bad enough no women members at Augusta. But not allowing me to join writers in locker room interview is just wrong. Ian Poulter, professional golfer: For all my fans that actually understand me i will running a competition for my Masters limited edition putter cover used at the Masters. Bo Van Pelt, professional golfer: Can't wait to come back next year and have another crack at Augusta. What a place. Geoff Ogilvy, professional golfer: @McIlroyRory you are a class act mate, you will get them next time Bubba Watson, professional golfer: Hey @McIlroyRory keep your head up! You will win a major soon. See you in 3 weeks when you defend in Charlotte. #hi5 Graeme McDowell, professional golfer: You can't believe how good a player he is and he will win multiple majors. This is simply a blip on the radar. Doug Ferguson, Associated Press: 86 Masters still tops for me because of who won. But this one had twice as many possibilities. 8 guys in lead at some point on back 9? Drew Magary, Deadspin: Charl Schwartzel looks EXACTLY like someone with the name Charl Schwartzel Joe Posnanski, Sports Illustrated: Rory Mcllroy is pure class. He unraveled in front of the world. "Character building, I hope," he said. Lee Janzen, professional golfer: I'm disappointed it's over. No way to predict a winner until the very end. I could have kept watching for another hour at least. Richard Deitsch, Sports Illustrated: Butler Cabin might be the most epic example of Stuff White People Like. #jimnantzvanillaicecreamkennyloggins Jason Sobel, ESPN: Charl Schwartzel is Trevor Immelman 2.0. Very good player from South Africa whom 95 percent of sports fans didn't know existed until he won. Eamon Lynch, Golf Magazine: Adam Scott stayed to watch Ogilvy win '06 US Open. McDowell walked with Rory yesterday. What "friends" stay to watch Tiger play? #JustHisMom Dan Jenkins, Golf Digest: Rory, there will be better days on the golf course. Certainly there won't be a worse one. Connell Barrett, Golf Magazine: Watching the '75 Masters replay. Miller. Jack. Weiskopf. No hats. No logos. Today's players look like NASCAR cars by comparison Alan Shipnuck, Sports Illustrated: If Tiger makes this putt at 11 it's gonna be so loud we might stir the ghost of Bobby Jones Gary Van Sickle, Sports Illustrated: I like Angel Cabrera because he's got guts. And also has a gut. Who can't relate to that? Lawrence Donegan, The Guardian (UK): Westwood on McIlroy: "when he gets under a bit of pressure he does have a pull hook in his bag" #cheers#pal Gary Player, 1961, '74 and '78 Masters champion: I am absolutely delighted for Charl and South Africa. Congratulations and very well done to him. That is how you finish like a champion! Charl Schwartzel, 2011 Masters champion: I went to Augusta and all I got was this green jacket...
(Photos: Robert Beck, John Biever/SI)