News

Tweets of the Day: Saturday at the 2011 Masters

by Pete Madden
Posted: Sun Apr. 10, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
P1-ogilvy_298x245 Geoff Ogilvy, PGA Tour Player (right): Incredibly frustrating day today. Well played @McIlroyRory as I thought the setup was quite tough Paul Azinger, 1993 PGA Championship winner: Apparently GMac followed Rory today. Hardest thing is waiting all morning to T off. Time for Rory establish & learn a consistent routine. Rickie Fowler, PGA Tour player: Went the wrong way today...new day tomorrow...still had fun playing alongside Freddie @The_Masters Ryan Ballengee, NBC Sports: This is the first time in the history of the Masters that no American has entered the final round in the top 5. They've played 74. Gary Van Sickle, Sports Illustrated: Tiger Woods looked like his old self Friday. Today, with 74, he looked like his other old self. If you know what I mean. Alan Shipnuck, Sports Illustrated: Why do I love Amy Mickelson? We were by the Tree when Gary Woodland's very hot girlfriend walked by. Amy studied her more carefully than I. Shipnuck, cont.: Said Amy,”I remember when my butt looked like that.” Classic. Jason Sobel, ESPN: That's not a typo. There's no -es on the end of Charl. If Schwartzel's parents had founded this tournament, they'd call it the Mastr. Jason Whitlock, Fox Sports: I'm over Tiger Woods. I'll never arrange my schedule around him again. It's over. I'm done. I hate golf. Damon Hack, Sports Illustrated: I'm not one of those freaking out about the international leader board. Love it. Golf is global. #onelove Eamon Lynch, Golf Magazine: If Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, how much will it sting Tim Finchem when he doesn't show up for the Players? He plans to skip the event. Hank Haney, Swing coach: Going to play, not good putting by Tiger, played well enough for sure, 4 three putts is just the difference Dan Jenkins, Golf Digest: Was asked if I've ever worn an outfit like Luke Donald has on today. Only if I've spilled something on myself. Bubba Watson, PGA Tour player: What a day!! No double bogies today. Now just need one more round like that!! #hi5 Dick Friedman, Sports Illustrated: In hell, they play the music from the Masters telecasts.
Nominate a Tweet of the Day at Twitter.com/SI_Golf! (Photo: Robert Beck/SI) More Masters coverage: Live blog | Leaderboard | Photos | Video | Download Front9 app

