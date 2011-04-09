Saturday's pin placements at Augusta, in a word: Stern

AUGUSTA, Ga. — On Thursday, Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 65. Australia's Jason Day carded a 64 on Friday. As the players arrived at Augusta National to prepare for Saturday's third round and studied the pin sheet, they probably realized that equaling those scores was going to require some seriously good play. Pros who want to avoid big numbers had better lag putt well. Three BrutesNo. 4: par 3, 240 yards (Flowering Crab Apple)The green on this downhill hole tilts sharply back to front. With the hole all the way in the back, the front bunkers should be out of play, but it will take a gutsy shot to fly the ball all the way to the flag, because going long is death. Look for players to aim for the middle of the green, and look for lots of 30-foot lag putts.

No. 13: par 5, 510 yards (Azalea)This hole was the easiest on Friday, but by placing the hole on a shelf in the back of the green, the committee is making it play as tough as it can get. Like the fourth hole, the back-to-front slope of the green will pull approach shots away from the flag.

No. 16: par 3, 170 yards (Redbud)Friday's hole location in the center-right portion of the green yielded just 10 birdies. Today's spot, deeper and still on the right, is tougher. Going for the pin but missing right, into the bunker, will mean certain bogey (or worse). And as any Masters fan knows, the green famously tilts from right to left toward the pond and away from today's hole location. More Masters coverage: Live blog | Leaderboard | Photos | Video | Download Front9 app