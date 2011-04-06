Tweets of the Day: Wednesday at the 2011 Masters
Dan Jenkins, Golf Digest writer: I can't wait until tomorrow, when I can write, Tiger drove it into the mob...I mean crowd... standing in the rough...I mean first cut. Eamon Lynch, Golf Magazine executive editor: Showing a staggering gift for understatement: @ShaneODonoghue on CNN says Dustin Johnson is "not a deep thinker." Win McMurray, Golf Channel broadcaster: Saw this pic at Augusta Marriott. Does this resemble any golfer to you? Hint: think in the Masters field...
In response: Ian Poulter, PGA Tour player: RT @WinMcMurry Saw this pic at Augusta Marriott. Does this resemble any golfer to you? Yes it's @McIlroyRory Alan Shipnuck, Sports Illustrated senior writer: Yes, cries of frustration. RT @andy_vasques how about Gary Woodland making a little noise this weekend? Steve Elling, CBSSports.com golf writer: They're serving us "Masters Blend Coffee" in media center. Said a scribe, "Roasted Colombian beans with just a hint of arrogance."