News

Truth & Rumors: Storm nearly leaves Masters without signature snack; Poulter tweaks Tiger

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Apr. 6, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Pimento Pickle In a developing story from Tracey McManus at Augusta Magazine, patrons at golf's most celebrated tournament were shocked and confused Tuesday morning, as one of the essential elements of Masters weekend seemed to have mysteriously vanished.

Shelves with one of the staples of the Masters experience, the pimento cheese sandwich, were empty.
The severe thunderstorm that came through Augusta around 3:30 a.m. caused a power outage at the production center for pimento and egg sandwiches.
Around lunchtime, only the concession stand near the patron corridor had any of the coveted sandwiches on their menu...
Thankfully, by day's end it seemed as if the unthinkable would be averted:
As power was restored Tuesday, vendors expected enough pimento cheese to go around for the rest of the week.
Depending on who you ask, a pimento-less Masters would either ruin one of golf's most treasured traditions or save the palates of thousands of patrons. If you've had the pleasure of consuming the signature Masters sandwich, feel free to leave a comment below as to whether it's a true southern delicacy or a just a pungent, slightly off-putting right of passage. Poulter Pokes the Tiger Tiger Woods' sudden decline has left many questioning his ability to seriously contend for this year's green jacket, but most of the conjecture on his chances has been relegated to talking heads and bookies. According to Lawrence Donegan at the UK's The Guardian, one golfer was unafraid to put his head in the Tiger's mouth.
No one has ever accused Ian Poulter of lacking opinions and they are unlikely to do so now after the Englishman's latest pronouncement on Tiger Woods's prospects for this week's Masters."I don't think he'll finish in the top five," said the world's 16th-ranked player with a frankness that has become as much a trademark as his taste in pink trousers. "The shots he was hitting at Doral [the venue for the recent world golf championship, in which Woods finished 10th] were very inconsistent. You can't afford to hit shots like that on this golf course [Augusta National] and get away with it. I don't think you want to rely on your short game that much around this place.Some will praise Poulter for his honesty – he was, after all, only saying what plenty of other people around Augusta National this week have been thinking – but others will point out that while the "inconsistent" Woods finished 10th at Doral last month, the Englishman could only finish in a tie for 45th place.
I'll praise Poulter for his honesty. Golf writers have spent the last 15 years asking pros every conceivable question about Tiger Woods, and it's always a treat when one of them answers with more than platitudes.
But even better than Poulter's comment was Tiger's followup:
"Well, Poulter is always right, isn't he?" he said. "My whole idea is to win the golf tournament. I've prepared with a view to peaking four times a year and that hasn't changed."
Somewhere, Stephen Ames is nodding his head, vigorously. Tweet of the Day Was there any doubt it would be from Tweet-master (and current media darling) Ian Poulter? TC_bigger @IanJamesPoulter: Note to self when asked about Tiger always bulls--- & say what they want to hear, or you will be ridiculed. Noted not answering anymore.
 
 Hard to argue with him there. And, needless to say, the hash-marks are ours.
 

