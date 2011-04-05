Truth & Rumors: Bill Murray cheers on Points, delights fans at Masters

The breakout star of the PGA Tour season so far is probably Bill Murray, who made golf look cool again as he and partner D.A. Points won the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am. (Points also won the tournemant.) Murray was on hand at Augusta National on Monday to watch Points, according to Golfweek’s Jim McCabe.

Patrons were treated to plenty of laughs because Bill Murray was in the house. He walked most of the course to watch D.A. Points, his triumphant partner at this year’s AT & T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Later, Murray hung around the putting green while Davis Love III, among others, practiced into the early evening.

After he spent his first two Masters there, Tiger Woods found out something about the Crow's Nest he hadn't expected. Staying there made him a sharper card player.

"That's pretty much all we did up there," Woods fondly recalled this week. "We played cards all the time. How could I not have gotten better?"

One is a gifted prodigy who has pledged every dollar he makes this year playing golf to the disaster relief, The other is a frightened amateur who can give only his best effort.

"I am from the Tohoku region back home and not sure if I should play in the Masters, even at this very moment," said Matsuyama. "Still, I have decided to play. I have decided to play because so many people have pushed me; the people at my university who have suffered, and my teammates and my parents, who made me start to play the sport of golf. Everyone has been supportive. I have decided to play at the Masters, not only for myself, but for the people who have made who I am. The Masters, which has been my dream, is their dream as well. Doing my best here is my obligation for them."

Ishikawa feels an obligation as well. As poised and polished a 19-year-old as you will ever find after years spent in front of a fawning media, the "Shy Prince" feels he owes everything to his countrymen back home.

"This is my fourth year as a professional golfer, and I was supported by many sponsors," he said. "They provided me with everything I need to play golf, and whatever I earned, I spent for golf. But now, as I see how those people supported me, now it's my turn to support those people who are in need, and I believe that is my responsibility. And as I recognize that, as my social status in Japan is getting higher, I believe that is one of the responsibilities, to provide for those people who are in need."