SI Golf Ranking: Phil rises to No. 5; Tiger shut out

Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com will vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points will then be added and the ranking calculated. RANK (FIRST PLACE VOTES, TOTAL VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Martin Kaymer (15, 150, 1st) - Last three finishes: T20, Transitions Championship; T24, WCG-Cadillac Championship; 2nd, WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Luke Donald (115, 2nd) - Last Three Events: T6, WCG-Cadillac Championship; T10, Honda Classic; 1st, WCG-Accenture Match Play Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 3 3. Graeme McDowell (95, 3rd) - Last week's position: No. 2. Last three finishes: CUT, Arnold Palmer Invitational; T42, WCG-Cadillac Championship; T6, Honda Classic - Official World Golf Ranking: 4 4. Lee Westwood (89, 4th) - Last three finishes: T30, Shell Houston Open; T18, WCG-Cadillac Championship; T29, Honda Classic -Official World Golf Ranking: 2 5. Phil Mickelson (87, NR) - Last three finishes: 1st, Shell Houston Open; T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational; T55, WCG-Cadillac Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 3 6. Matt Kuchar (68, 5th) - Last three finishes: T8, Shell Houston Open; 5th, WCG-Cadillac Championship; T17, Honda Classic -Official World Golf Ranking: 10 7. Nick Watney (60, 6th) - Last Three Events: T13, Transitions Championship; 1st, WCG-Cadillac Championship; T9, WCG-Accenture Match Play Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 14 8. Bubba Watson (52, 7th) - Last three finishes: T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational; T28, Transitions Championship; 4th, WCG-Accenture Match Play Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 17th 9. Dustin Johnson (38, 8th) - Last three finishes: CUT, Arnold Palmer Invitational; 2nd, WGC-Cadillac Championship; T33, WCG-Accenture Match Play Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 11th 10. Rory McIlroy (35, 9th) - Last Three Events: T10, WCG-Cadillac Championship; T70, Honda Classic; T17, WCG-Accenture Match Play Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 9 Other receiving votes: Paul Casey (21) Jonathan Byrd (5) Mark Wilson (5) Hunter Mahan (4) Justin Rose (4) Steve Stricker (4) Francesco Molinari (1)