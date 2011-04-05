Masters tee times: Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell paired at Augusta

Masters officials announced groups and tee times for the tournament on Tuesday.

Play will begin at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday with ceremonial tee shots from Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, followed by the first group of Jonathan Byrd, Ross Fisher and Sean O'Hair at 7:45.

Per tradition, defending Masters champion Phil Mickelson will play with the U.S. Amateur champion, Peter Uihlein. Geoff Oglilvy is also in the group, which will tee off at 1:48 p.m. on Thursday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Tiger Woods will be playing with U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell and Robert Allenby on Thursday and Friday. The group tees off at 10:41 a.m. on Thursday and 1:48 p.m. on Friday.

The telecast of the first and second rounds will start an hour earlier than usual this year, airing from 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Eastern time Thursday and Friday on ESPN.