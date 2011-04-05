Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Azinger won't be one-dimensional on Masters telecast

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Apr. 5, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Augusta, Ga. -- Just sat next to Paul Azinger in the back of the interview room when Phil Mickelson came in. It's a rare sight to see TV folks doing their homework and mixing with us print scum. Azinger had a folder and tablet on which he took notes -- a whole page of them. Kudos to Golf Channel's Frank Nobilo, standing in the back, and Rich Lerner and Jennifer Mills, sitting mid-room. They're serious about this stuff.
Azinger is here to work as an analyst for ESPN's 3D channel. He'll be working all four days, plus the par-3 contest on Wednesday. He's paired with Terry Gannon the first two rounds and veteran Mike Tirico the last two -- "Because Mike doesn't have enough to do," Azinger said with a laugh.
The first thing he's going to do, Azinger joked, was throw a fist toward the camera to emphasize the 3D effect. Seriously, you've got to have 3D glasses just to watch this telecast.
"It's probably going to be a small audience," Azinger said. "I don't know, but I would think that's true because 3D is so new. But I don't care how big the audience is, I'm looking forward to working the last two hours on Saturday and Sunday. That's going to be exciting."
Mickelson, by the way, talked about visiting Augusta a few times for practice rounds in the past month. I asked him if he'd been coerced into trying his famous second shot from the pine needles at the 13th hole again.
"I didn't see any need," Mickelson said with a smile. "I've already done that."
He got a big laugh from the room. I whispered to Azinger, "Five bucks says he did hit it again."
Azinger turned his head and whispered back, "I guarantee it."
I gave him one last tip for 3D. When you first appear on camera for the opening shot, leave the 3D glasses on for effect. It'll be cool. He said he'd think about it.

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More