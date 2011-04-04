Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Lee Westwood stays cool despite emergency plane landing

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Apr. 4, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
By Paul Mahoney Lee Westwood survived an in-flight scare en route to Augusta from the Shell Houston Open when a cockpit fire forced his private jet to make an emergency landing just 30 seconds after take-off.
"I looked up and there was smoke coming down the aisle," Westwood said. "It was a bit scary. It never looks good when you can smell smoke and you turn round and see the oxygen masks drop from the ceiling and you can see the pilots have put their masks on.
"And then we went into a nose dive," Westwood said. "We had three fire engines chasing us down the runaway, but I think that's just a precaution."
Westwood said he didn't panic or see his life flash before his eyes ("this happened to me once before in Switzerland," he said of the emergency landing), but the same could not be said for his fellow passengers: caddie Billy Foster and Ross Fisher.
"I was all right, but Ross and Billy didn't look too good," Westwood said. "Billy crossed himself a couple of times and he looked terrified when we went into the nose dive."
The cause of the fire was found to be faulty electrics in the pilots' instruments panel.
"It certainly wasn't my putter that was on fire," Westwood said. "I'm saving that for this week."

