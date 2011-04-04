Can Mickelson become King of Augusta?

With all of the momentum heading into this week's championship, Phil Mickelson seems ready to dethrone Tiger Woods as the modern day ruler of Augusta National. Phil already has the crowd on his side, and with one more Masters win he'll be tied with Tiger and Arnie at four. But even if Lefty manages to eclipse Woods, does that make him the greatest to ever slip on the green jacket? We pose this question to you: Who is the real King of Augusta National? Is it the Golden Bear with his six victories, Arnie with his consistency, Tiger with his dominance, Phil with his masterful escapes or even a dark horse like Gary Player or Nick Faldo? Leave a comment below to tell us who you think has ruled the Masters like no other.