A Round With Cheyenne Woods

The LPGA mainstay on proving herself, how her famous uncle inspires her, and the secret to happiness.

We're drinking vodka and soda with lemon.

It's a boring drink, maybe, but I love it because it gets to the point.

Boring? I think it's classy—not to mention low-calorie.

Exactly. It's low in sugar. The lemon gives it that little twist of flavor. And vodka is my go-to liquor. I love it.

As a touring pro, it must be difficult to find the time to let loose and have a drink, right?

During the LPGA season it's tough because we're on the road so much. But if I have an off-week, I'll go out with my girls, do some dancing. I think it's important to be able to have time away from the game.

You're famous for being Tiger's niece, but you've started to make your own name for yourself, with two wins as a pro and full status on the LPGA Tour. Looking at your budding career, what makes you most proud?

Having my LPGA status—and keeping it. This is my third year now. It's not easy, and it's not something that can be given to you. I've worked really hard to get to where I am, and I'm working hard to get even better.

How has Tiger helped you?

In the inspirational sense, watching him be so successful [has helped]. And he keeps up with how I'm playing throughout the year. So it's nice to know that he supports me.

You're 26. Like a lot of younger players, you're active on Twitter and Instagram. Who do you follow on social media?

I love following Chrissy Teigen. She's not a golfer. She's a model married to John Legend, and she just has a great personality. In terms of golfers, Christina Kim is funny. She's great on Twitter and in person.

It seems a key to being popular on social media is to be unfiltered. Is that how you approach it?

It's hard sometimes, especially when you're thinking, "How are people going to interpret this? Is this going to be controversial?" But I've realized that no matter what you say, somebody out there is not going to like it. So it's best to just be yourself and be unapologetic about it.

Back in December, you played at the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters and posted quite a bit on social media.

I was looking forward to that trip. I played well in the tournament and finished 10th, and afterward, my friend and I were able to have a few days [for fun]. We went on a desert safari, four-wheeling, swimming with dolphins. I went to Abu Dhabi and saw this beautiful mosque. I wanted to go skydiving so bad, but I wasn't able to.

Ah, so you're an adrenaline junkie!

Definitely. I love it. I'm the first to sign up for anything crazy. I love experiencing life, whether it's in places like [Dubai] or just day to day, having fun and enjoying living life no matter where you happen to be.