Bethpage Black to host 2024 Ryder Cup and 2019 PGA Championship

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Bethpage Black
(The opening hole at Bethpage Black, ranked No. 23 in Golf Magazine's Top 100 U.S. Course Rankings and No. 36 in the Top 100 World Course Rankings. Photo by Evan Schiller)






Bethpage-Sign The players won't have the option to "Tee It Forward" and will face every inch of the 7,468-yard Black Course, which was designed by A.W. Tillinghast and opened in 1936. The course features a famous sign near the first tee that offers a forboding message for 20-handicaps (see right), but the course is public and can be played by any golfer. The venue has previously hosted two majors. Tiger Woods won the '02 U.S. Open and was the only player under par for the championship with a winning score of -3. Lucas Glover took the wet and muddy '09 U.S. Open with a winning score of -4. Mickelson was second in both events. 
"This is one of the greatest venues in America. I can’t
imagine this isn’t a place where the PGA will want to come back for decades and
decades," Bevacqua said. "And to be able to bring two of the most popular events in golf, two of the most exciting events in sports, the PGA Championship and The Ryder Cup to Bethpage State Park, it's amazing to think about that." Future PGA Championship venues 2014- Valhalla Golf Club
2015- Whistling Straits 
2016- Baltustrol Golf Club 
2017- Quail Hollow Club
2018- Bellerive Country Club Future Ryder Cup venues 2014- Gleneagles (Perthshire, Scotland)
2016- Hazeltine National Golf Club (Chaska, Minn.)
2018- Le Golf National (Paris, France)
2020- Whistling Straits (Kohler, Wisconsin)

.
