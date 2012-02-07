Golfer's Glossary: A golfers-only dictionary from Golf Magazine

At Golf Magazine, we've been collecting new words we hear on the course and compiling them in our "Golfer's Glossary." We need your help. Please send your glossary suggestion along with your name and address to editor@golf.com. If your word is picked for the Golfer's Glossary, we'll send you a Golf Magazine hat. Thanks! A Abominable Snowman noun a nine on your scorecard, worse than a snowman '8' Afraid of the Dark adj. a putt that won't go in the hole Aiming Fluid noun beer Alec Guinness noun a shot that’s O.B. Wan Kenobi Amelia Earhart noun a tee shot that looks great taking off and then just disappears Army Golf noun when your tee shots go left, right, left B Beagle noun when you hit a par 5 in two or drive a par 4 -- and then three-putt. You’ve missed your eagle, blown the birdie, feel like you’ve made a bogey, and end up with a dog of a par. Bernie Madoff noun a great lie and a lot of green to work with Botox noun an unfortunate lip-out Bootyism noun the philosophy Tiger Woods renounced to return to Buddhism C Carl noun course superintendent, inspired by Carl Spackler, from Caddyshack Captain Kirk noun a wayward shot that goes where no ball has ever gone before Christmas Present noun a ball that lands under a tree Concheat verb to concede a putt that your buddy has no chance of making in exchange for him conceding a putt that you have no chance of making (e.g., "He concheated the breaking 6-footer") Condie noun making par after bouncing your drive off a fairway home (e.g., "His drive hit that condominium, but he still made par") Cuban Putt noun putt that stopped just short of the hole (i.e., needed one more revolution) D Daisy Duke noun a shot that is a thing of beauty from out of the hazard Danny DeVito noun a nasty little 5-footer Dick Van Patten noun picking up your ball when “eight is enough” Dollar Menu noun a guy who shortchanges his caddie E Elephant's Butt noun a drive that's high and stinky G Get the Waitress verb telling your approach shot to “Check, please!” Green Monster noun someone who gets belligerent on the course Green With Implants noun false front J James Joyce noun a putt that’s impossible to read Jose Maria noun time to reload (i.e, “I loth a ball”) L Lardage noun yardage you give when your buddy’s been hitting his shots fat (i.e., you find the yardage, add 10-20 yards to it and give him the “lardage”) Laurel and Hardy noun following a thin shot with a fat one Luca Brasi noun wayward tee shot that now sleeps with the fishes M Marlboro Country noun where wayward drives land Men’s Warehouse noun when your partner sticks his approach (i.e., “You’re going to like the way you look”) Milk Carton noun a tee shot that goes missing in the woods Mother-in-Law noun a shot that looked good leaving Mulligone noun a mulligan that's worse than the first one O Ocho Stinko noun Scoring an 8 on a hole O.J. Simpson verb Getting away with one P Pete Rose Haircut noun divot out of the rough Press Secretary noun the guy in your foursome who keeps track of bets Pole Dancer noun a shot that hits the flagstick Popeye noun a shot with some extra backspin, or “spin-age” R Run a Red Light verb pounding a putt way past the hole S Saddam noun a ball buried and hidden in a bunker Sammy Hagar noun the guy who fills out your foursome when a regular can't make it Slot-Machine Start noun 7-7-7 Snooki noun a sure thing under 5 feet Son-in-Law Shot noun OK, but not quite what you had in mind Sunken Treasure noun a ProV1 found in a water hazard T Toyota noun a chip or a putt that you can’t stop from rolling U USGA noun Ugly Shot, Go Again V Vijay Single noun A surly guy who joins your threesome on the first tee because nobody else wants to play with him W Wallflower noun a ball on the edge of the green Wild, Wild West noun when everyone makes double on a par 4—too many six-shooters Willie Nelson noun a very high drive White Castle Putt noun a slider -- This story originally appeared in the Golf Magazine Front9 App. To download the weekly app, visit the Apple iTunes store. -- [Associated Press Photos]