Screen 4 for glide, spin or launch: Pivot post

Mike Adams and Bernie Najar, Top 100 Teachers
Thursday June 8th, 2017
Just as there are three basic right-arm motions, there are three basic ways to pivot. Each is equally efficient, as long as you match it with the correct lower-body action.

To determine how your body naturally rotates, hold a club across your thighs as you stand erect. Now rotate in a mock backswing, keeping the club against your thighs.

If you shift toward your rear leg as you rotate, you're what we call a "rear-poster." Score a point for gliding.

Rear-posters are gliders.
​​A glider needs horizontal force on the downswing to move weight from his back foot to his front; otherwise, the shot may be caught thin.

If you remain centered as you rotate, you're what we call a "center-poster." Score a point for spinning.

Center-posters are spinners.
Using more rotation than launch or glide helps to keep you centered over the ball for a solid strike.

If you shift toward your front leg as you rotate, you're what we call a "front-poster." Score a point for launching.

Front-posters are launchers.
​Your weight can't go any further forward, and since you never want to move energy away from the ball at impact, your only option is to go up.

