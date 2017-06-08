Thursday June 8th, 2017
Matt Salacuse/Paul Crawford Illustration
Matt Salacuse
Just as there are three basic right-arm motions, there are three basic ways to pivot. Each is equally efficient, as long as you match it with the correct lower-body action.
To determine how your body naturally rotates, hold a club across your thighs as you stand erect. Now rotate in a mock backswing, keeping the club against your thighs.
If you shift toward your rear leg as you rotate, you're what we call a "rear-poster." Score a point for gliding.
Matt Salacuse
A glider needs horizontal force on the downswing to move weight from his back foot to his front; otherwise, the shot may be caught thin.
If you remain centered as you rotate, you're what we call a "center-poster." Score a point for spinning.
Matt Salacuse
Using more rotation than launch or glide helps to keep you centered over the ball for a solid strike.
If you shift toward your front leg as you rotate, you're what we call a "front-poster." Score a point for launching.
Matt Salacuse
Your weight can't go any further forward, and since you never want to move energy away from the ball at impact, your only option is to go up.