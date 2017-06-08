The right-arm movement screen in action. Matt Salacuse

Decoded deep in your DNA is a natural swing shape, determined primarily by how your trailing arm likes to move. Discovering your natural right-arm action—the third assessment—is critical for long-term success. Your only chance to produce efficient power is to pair your right-arm motion with its lower-body-action counterpart.

Do this: stand at address with your palms together. Next, swing your right arm back, keeping your hands together. Stop at chest height. Look at the position of your right hand, then use the guidelines below to determine if you're built for gliding, spinning or launching.

If your right hand moves under your left, you're what we call an "under" golfer. Score a point for gliding.

Under golfers are gliders. Matt Salacuse

You need a big shift toward the target at the beginning of the downswing to slot the club from this “under” position.

If both your right and left hands swing back on the same angle, you're what we call a "side-on" golfer. Score a point for spinning.

Side-on golfers are spinners. Matt Salacuse

You naturally exert pressure to the right side of the handle. As you do, your hips respond by spinning. Take advantage of it by maximizing rotational force.

​If your right hand moves on top of your left as you swing back, you're what we call an "on-top" golfer. Score a point for launching.

On-top golfers are launchers. Matt Salacuse

​Because your right arm likes to push down, you need to offset it through impact by launching up.

If your right-arm action doesn't match the ones pictured here, don't sweat it. We've tested a lot of "tweeners" in our day. If you're somewhere between under and side-on (right palm slightly under left), you're what we call a "side-under" golfer. With this hand action, your body prefers to both glide and spin. Score a point for each force.

If you're somewhere between side-on and on-top (right palm slight on top of left), you're what we call a "side-cover" golfer. With this hand action, your body prefers to both spin and launch. Score a point for each force.