The forearm length screen in action. Matt Salacuse

Hold your right arm at your side, then hinge your forearm up, as if you're hitching for a ride. Have your friend compare the length of your right forearm to your right upper arm using a tape measure or alignment stick (as Mike is doing above). Use the guidelines below to determine if you're built for gliding, spinning or launching.

If your forearm is longer than your upper arm, score a point for gliding.

Gliders tend to have long forearms. Matt Salacuse

A longer forearm tends to elevate the club to a more upright position at the top, requiring glide to lower and slot it coming down.

If your forearm and upper arm are the same length, score a point for spinning.

A spinner's forearms and upper arms tend to match. Matt Salacuse

In these screens, any "neutral" test result is a match for using rotational force as your primary swing engine.

If your forearm is shorter than your upper arm, score a point for launching.

Launchers tend to have short forearms. Matt Salacuse

A shorter forearm tends to create a flatter position at the top. Only by launching can you create the steepness you need to catch shots flush.