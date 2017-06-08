Thursday June 8th, 2017
Step 1: Adjust Your Setup
Take a slightly wider stance and rotate your right hand to the right on the handle until it feels like it's slightly "under" the shaft. A wider base makes it easy to "glide" toward the target at the start of the downswing without falling off balance. The under grip facilitates a glider's natural right-arm action.
Step 2: Coordinate Your Shift
At the range, set up as normal with a mid-iron and your feet together (no ball necessary). Swing the club to the top and stop. Next, "bump" your left hip toward the target and lean to the left. Once you bump, step toward the target with your left foot, planting it in its normal address position. As you plant, put the club into motion and begin spinning your hips. Do it in slow-motion at first, then gradually build speed. Once you have the feel of gliding before spinning, add a ball. You'll be money in no time.
Step 3: Pre-set Your Power Source
Before you can glide, you have to load. On the way to the top, focus on swinging your arms more up than around, and rotating so that your right hip and shoulder are higher than their left-side counterparts when you reach the top. Now you're in prime glide position.
Swing Thought: Shift from Heel to Ball
The above moves should make your glide move automatic. If you begin to falter on the course, simply focus on moving weight from your right heel to the ball of your left foot as you swing down from the top. This easy move effectively slots the club from its high position at the top—the key move to maximizing glide.
Special thanks to instruction model and PGA teaching professional Greg Pieczynski.