Step 1: Adjust Your Setup

A wider stance and "under" right-hand grip are two easy ways to facilitate gliding at the start of the downswing. Matt Salacuse

​Take a slightly wider stance and rotate your right hand to the right on the handle until it feels like it's slightly "under" the shaft. A wider base makes it easy to "glide" toward the target at the start of the downswing without falling off balance. The under grip facilitates a glider's natural right-arm action.

Step 2: Coordinate Your Shift

Use the "lean and step" drill to groove the feel of an efficient and powerful glide. Matt Salacuse

​At the range, set up as normal with a mid-iron and your feet together (no ball necessary). Swing the club to the top and stop. Next, "bump" your left hip toward the target and lean to the left. Once you bump, step toward the target with your left foot, planting it in its normal address position. As you plant, put the club into motion and begin spinning your hips. Do it in slow-motion at first, then gradually build speed. Once you have the feel of gliding before spinning, add a ball. You'll be money in no time.

Step 3: Pre-set Your Power Source

As you swing to the top, get your right hip and shoulder above their left-side counterparts. Matt Salacuse

Before you can glide, you have to load. On the way to the top, focus on swinging your arms more up than around, and rotating so that your right hip and shoulder are higher than their left-side counterparts when you reach the top. Now you're in prime glide position.

Swing Thought: Shift from Heel to Ball

Successfully gliding requires shifting weight from the heel of your right foot to the ball of your left as you start down from the top. Matt Salacuse

​The above moves should make your glide move automatic. If you begin to falter on the course, simply focus on moving weight from your right heel to the ball of your left foot as you swing down from the top. This easy move effectively slots the club from its high position at the top—the key move to maximizing glide.

Special thanks to instruction model and PGA teaching professional Greg Pieczynski.