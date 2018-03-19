Podcasting with Christina Kim, the biggest personality on the LPGA Tour

Christina Kim celebrates her victory at the 2014 Lorena Ochoa Invitational.
Getty Images
By Alan Shipnuck
Monday, March 19, 2018

Christina Kim has long been the LPGA's biggest personality. Known for her Kangols and brassy pronouncements, Kim has another side, too.

Kim is an old-school purist when it comes to the game, and more philosophical and pensive that her saucy tweets might suggest. A free-spirited California girl with traditional Korean parents, she has spent nearly half of her 34 years on the LPGA, in a constant state of reinvention.

Kim recently sat down with me to reflect on the state of the game and her place in the universe, among other weighty topics. Check it all out in the podcast below. You can subscribe to the GOLF.com Podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.

You May Like

More The Knockdown

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now