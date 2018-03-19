Christina Kim has long been the LPGA's biggest personality. Known for her Kangols and brassy pronouncements, Kim has another side, too.

Kim is an old-school purist when it comes to the game, and more philosophical and pensive that her saucy tweets might suggest. A free-spirited California girl with traditional Korean parents, she has spent nearly half of her 34 years on the LPGA, in a constant state of reinvention.

Kim recently sat down with me to reflect on the state of the game and her place in the universe, among other weighty topics. Check it all out in the podcast below. You can subscribe to the GOLF.com Podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.