The Korda sisters have always been in a hurry.

Jessica, now 25, made the cut at the 2008 U.S. Women's Open at the age of 15 and was a full-time pro on the LPGA three years later. Nelly, 19, won her very first pro event on the Symetra tour in 2016, and spent last year as an LPGA rookie, making 19 of 23 cuts. (Their kid brother Sebastian is a jock, too, but he has chosen the family business, winning the 2018 junior Australian Open; both mom and dad were professional tennis players, with Petr winning the '98 Australian Open and reaching no. 2 in the world.)

So far in 2018 the Korda sisters have been the talk of the town. After off-season jaw surgery and a brutal recovery, Jessica won her first start back, in Thailand, the fifth victory of her career. The very next week, in Singapore, Nelly battled Michelle Wie down to the final hole before losing by one. Afterward, she dissolved into her sister's arms, in a moment that revealed the depth of their bond.

They talked about all of this and much more when we sat down at the Founders Cup in Phoenix for what they said was their first-ever joint interview.