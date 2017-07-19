AskAlanLive: Who will win the British Open?

Jordan Spieth tees off during a practice round prior to the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

It's Open Championship week, so we enlisted Sports Illustrated senior writer Alan Shipnuck to answer the people's questions in a live Twitter takeover.

Shipnuck answers a wide range of questions: who will win the Open at Royal Birkdale this week, if Tiger Woods could win another Open someday, and which courses should be picked if all four majors had to be held at Trump properties.

Check out the Q&A below.

How exciting is it going to be, watching Spieth go for the grand slam next month at Quail Hollow? #TheOpen — Brent (@BreakingNinety) July 19, 2017

Spieth was and remains my pick to win this Open. https://t.co/E7rsPVsNSi — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 19, 2017

We like watching @RickieFowler. How well do you think he will play? #orangeforthewin — Jayson Miller (@jaysonmiller2) July 19, 2017

The guy loves to shape shots & has 2 top-5s at the Open to prove it. He'll be there after 54 holes but last 2 major Sundays have been brutal https://t.co/l6rxaJ1a26 — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 19, 2017

Name a guy that nobody is talking about who has a realistic shot at winning the Open — Evan (@evand23mc) July 19, 2017

What will @GoodGuyKuchar's reaction be when he wins the Open? — Carlos E. Lara (@Carlos_E_Lara) July 19, 2017

He's a good darkhorse, for sure. I would love to hear that speech - Kuch's droll musings mesh well with English dry humor. https://t.co/V44uuIjfCu — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 19, 2017

Who was the genius that discovered the play down #10 fw off #9 tee? Too bad it was kiboshed! — David Isaacson (@isaacson_dji) July 19, 2017

That's been a known thing for a long time - I did it years ago in a casual game! https://t.co/mBXVIHG2XJ — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 19, 2017

rumors on if/when Bones caddies again? and for whom? — TimmyStanz (@BogeyEverywhere) July 19, 2017

I think he's gonna love TV, and his knees will thank him. Though if Rory's bag opens up... https://t.co/ZRiZd393VK — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 19, 2017

Yeah where's Tiger? This is booooooooring. Real talk — Patroski Lawson (@Patroski) July 19, 2017

If Tiger ever gets healthy and his mind right the Open is his best chance to win again - requires imagination, management, not many drivers https://t.co/mfBQgDwP43 — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 19, 2017

Trump issues an executive order: All 4 majors must be played on his courses. Oh, and he puts you in charge of the rota. What's it gonna be? — Alan Bastable (@alan_bastable) July 19, 2017

This could actually happen! Masters: Palm Beach. U.S. Open: Bedminster. British: Turnberry. PGA: Trump Dubai. https://t.co/7NYI8Qh7iZ — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 19, 2017

If Phil does well with his bro on bag rest of year, could you see that being a permanent arrangement? — Shannon Taylor (@nsg12387) July 19, 2017

I don't get the sense Tim is in it for the long haul. And with Rahm's success he can become a big player in the agenting world. https://t.co/denv1PdlG7 — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 19, 2017

I liked to get boozed up good for the majors, but this week is tough with the early TV times. What's a good mornin British Open drink?? — Dusty McDoogle (@MidwesternGator) July 19, 2017

Bloody Mary, obvs. But on the West Coast I recommend going big at night and then rolling straight into the telecast. Golf under the stars! https://t.co/axKkkunrlW — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 19, 2017