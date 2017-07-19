The Knockdown

#AskAlanLive: Who will win the British Open?

GOLF WIRE
3 hours ago
Jordan Spieth tees off during a practice round prior to the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Getty Images

It's Open Championship week, so we enlisted Sports Illustrated senior writer Alan Shipnuck to answer the people's questions in a live Twitter takeover.

Tour & News
Expert picks to win and sleepers for the British Open at Royal Birkdale

Shipnuck answers a wide range of questions: who will win the Open at Royal Birkdale this week, if Tiger Woods could win another Open someday, and which courses should be picked if all four majors had to be held at Trump properties.

The Knockdown
PODCAST: In love with links golf

Check out the Q&A below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN