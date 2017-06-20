PODCAST: SI writers reveal their favorite moments from covering the U.S. Open

Sports Illustrated senior writer Michael Bamberger sat down with me Monday morning following the 117th U.S. Open. Sure, we analyzed everything we saw at Erin Hills, but then—per usual—we got sidetracked into all the memories we own from covering the event over the last 20 or 30 years. If you're looking for a breakdown of the most recent major, well, you'll be getting that and a whole lot more, including stories of U.S. Opens and Sports Illustrated from the 1980s through today.

You can find all of that in the podcast below. Subscribe to the GOLF.com Podcast on iTunes by clicking here or on Soundcloud by clicking here.

Topics include:

Why Erin Hills became the story of the event — 1:10

What should the U.S. Open be? — 9:00

How Bamberger caddied at his first Open — 17:30

Shipnuck's first Open — 23:55

Bamberger 1999 flight alongside Fred Couples — 36:30

Senior writers being on TV — 42:15

How the Masters eclipsed the U.S. Open —47:18

Reporting the 2001 U.S. Open — 53:15

Reporting the 2010 British Open — 56:40

Reporting failure at the 2011 Masters — 58:35