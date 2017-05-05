27 minutes ago
Ben Van Hook
When I told Jane Park that I was going to tape a podcast with her colleague Danielle Kang, she cooed,"Ooooh, she has such a glamorous life." Hanging out at Sherwood Country Club with the Gretzky and (Caitlyn) Jenner clans is part of that mystique, and the stylish Kang, 24, enjoys a high-profile on social media as Michelle Wie’s accomplice for various hijinks.
But the road to the LPGA has not been without its challenges for the two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ. In November 2013, at the end of Kang’s sophomore year on tour, her father K.S. died after a battle with cancer. Her eyes got a little misty when we discussed her dad but Kang has a toughness that belies her lovely exterior, not surprising for a onetime martial arts prodigy. Our conversation touched on that, too, and much more.
Living in Las Vegas -- 4:00
Getting through struggles -- 6:40
Why golf is the family game -- 14:08
Her successful amateur career -- 24:40
Her relationship with Michelle Wie -- 33:45
Why she has a love-hate relationship with golf -- 35:47