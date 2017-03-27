Jane Park recently got married at city hall, with her husband and about 30 other people. She shares that story and more on the GOLF.com Podcast.

Jane Park arrived on the LPGA tour with impeccable amateur credentials: 2004 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion; everybody’s All-American at UCLA; top 10 at the ’06 U.S. Women’s Open while still an undergrad. On the LPGA circuit she has shown flashes of brilliance, including a tie for fifth at the 2015 Open, but Park’s key contributions to the tour are interpersonal: She is beloved by fans, reporters, playing partners and Twitter followers for her sunny personality and razor-sharp wit.

I caught up with Park, 30, last week in Carlsbad, Calif., where she was pegging it at the Kia Classic. We sat on the front porch of the tiny Airbnb she was sharing with her husband, Pete Godfrey, a veteran caddie who guided Ariya Jutanugarn to victory at last year’s Women’s British Open. (He now packs for Ha Na Jang.) "I’d invite you in," Park said, "but the whole place is just a bed." The occasional cameos by neighborhood cars, dog-walkers and a lawn-service guy added to the domestic vibe in this chat with a blissed-out newlywed.

Discussion topics include:

7:25 -- When a player dates a caddie

14:15 -- Life after golf

32:00 -- Her sushi obsession

39:35 -- Weird interactions with fans

48:35 -- Why she likes butts

58:25 -- Tiger Woods' new book

1:01:35 -- The best butts on the PGA Tour