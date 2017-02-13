Danny Willett, Masters champion of Yorkshire

The 2016 Masters champion discusses how his life changed after winning the Masters, and why he'll never leave Yorkshire.

At last year’s Masters five of the top-10 finishers were English. Danny Willett has the distinction not only of owning a green jacket but also the most-imitated accent among all of these lads.

To American ears they all sound alike but Willett is a product of a highly specific part of England. “In Yorkshire, we do things our own way,” says swing coach to the stars Pete Cowen, a native son.

Even as he has become an international star Willett remains deeply proud of his roots, eschewing the siren song of South Florida or Monaco or Dubai to raise his family in a drizzly part of the world that the locals call, unironically, ”God’s own country.” Says Willett,“I’ll never leave Yorkshire.” Subscribe to the GOLF.com Podcast here.

The discussion includes the following topics:

2:45 -- Life in Yorkshire

3:50 -- The Yorkshire dialect

8:10 -- The Yorkshire bread debate

11:30 -- Why he hasn't dry cleaned his Masters green jacket

13:00 -- The details of his perfect day

16:00 -- His brother Pete's writing

19:40 -- How 2016 wore him out

21:45 -- His plans for the Masters Champions dinner